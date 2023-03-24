PEORIA, Ariz. — After a strong start to spring training, the Twitter Mailbag started to slump in its production. When you make these types of changes to an approach, it’s a process that can’t always be measured by traditional results. And, of course, spring-training results are meaningless because everything starts over again on opening day. It’s about controlling what you can control and remaining grounded while embracing the idea of being where your feet are. Because, really, it’s all about getting better every day.

As always, these are real questions submitted by the nonroster invitees known as my Twitter followers.

Tom Verducci’s recent article on Jarred Kelenic’s swing got me thinking: With so much failure inherent to the game of baseball, is it helpful to focus so much time on prospects? Can I think of an M’s prospect who received this much hype and expectation as JK? Dustin Ackley? Danny Hultzen or James Paxton? — @RedSeahawk

There are a few things to unpack here. First, is it helpful to focus so much time on prospects? Well, it’s helpful for teams to focus on prospects in terms of development on and off the field. Prospects = talent. And talent is the single most important commodity for an organization. They should absolutely invest heavily in the focus of find it, acquire it, develop it and keep it.

Now you could question the Mariners’ focus in terms of hyping those prospects. The #SeaUsRise campaign on social media started with promoting the young talent in the farm system during the “step-back” rebuilding since the big-league product was going to be noncompetitive.

If you recall, there wasn’t much focus on prospects when the Mariners’ farm system was rated the worst in baseball.

Advertising

As Kevin Mather said in that infamous rotary speech: “Now when you’re lousy in your minor leagues, you dismiss Baseball America and say, ‘We’ll see what happens, kids change, kids grow up.’ But since we have six in the top 100, we don’t dismiss it. We speak quite highly of it.”

But it isn’t just the Mariners. A large portion of sports fans have an obsession with potential over the present. Think about how much fans obsess over football recruiting and the NFL draft.

Prospects represent promise. With the internet and social media, prospects seem more real than ever before. Fans can watch almost every minor-league game on MILB TV. They see the highlights on Twitter or Instagram. This is different from the old days of having to check box scores to track the success of prospects. Now there are hundreds of websites and social media accounts offering real-time updates complete with video. Kelenic reached top-prospect status in the midst of this rising tide of coverage.

Can I think of a Mariners prospect that had as much hype surrounding as Kelenic? Well, I can think of a few … Ken Griffey, Jr., Alex Rodriguez and most recently Julio Rodriguez.

How many seasons are we going to pump ourselves up for the Kelenic “he changed his swing in the offseason” storyline before we just wait to see if he can sustain success in the regular season? — @The_1_Fred

Well, I think this is the first spring where the “he changed his swing in the offseason” storyline was prominent. His first MLB camp with the Mariners was in 2020 and, well, we know how that ended with a pandemic. Spring training of 2021 was largely about Mather’s comments about Kelenic and his service time and whether he would make the team, which he didn’t. The 2022 spring-training storyline was largely about Kelenic trying to build on his finish to the 2021 season and carry it into 2022, which he couldn’t.

Advertising

While he’s tinkered with changes to his setup at the plate, Kelenic has never done anything as drastic as what he did this past offseason. With the blessing of the Mariners, he worked with a completely new hitting coach and stayed in Arizona in the offseason, eschewing his normal coaching and training back home in Wisconsin. He admitted that he learned about what makes a baseball swing successful, something he didn’t truly grasp in the past.

How many home runs is Jarred Kelenic gonna hit? — @jkelenicburner

Well, he has 558 career plate appearances at the MLB level with a total of 21 homers. The Mariners hope Kelenic gets roughly that many plate appearances this season. His swing changes are focused on improving his rate and quality of contact while cutting down on swings and misses. Given how hard he hits the ball when he does make contact, the numbers should increase. Let’s say 26 homers.

Did the M’s attempt to get a “big bat” free agent this off season only to get turned down by multiple players and, as a result, decide to push the “this is our team” narrative? Or were they never really involved in any big free-agent discussions? — @TrentKMitchell

I guess it depends on your definition of “big bat” and “attempt.” The Mariners didn’t really go after Aaron Judge because it was well established what he was looking for and who he was looking to play with. They had early meetings with agents for the quartet of shortstops on the market. But when it became clear how much of a commitment the Mariners would have to make in terms of years and dollars — likely more than other teams — just to even be considered, it was a non-starter.

There’s a bigger bat looming on the market next year that I’m pretty certain they will make a real attempt to sign.

What’s a reasonable 2023 expectation for Hancock? — @KBengrossing

I think a reasonable expectation for Emerson Hancock would be staying healthy the entire season, making 28 to 30 starts and throwing at least 130 innings. With an improved changeup that’s grown into a real weapon, and the addition of a sinking two-seam fastball, the Mariners hope he can lower his walk rate from 9.2% down to sub 5% while also pushing up his strikeout rate a few ticks from the 22.3% in 2022.

Advertising

He’s expected to start the season at Class AA Arkansas. If he has success, he could be moved up to AAA Tacoma. And there’s an outside chance of him making his MLB debut as a spot starter or even long reliever late in the season.

Best brewery? Best bar/bar food? Best restaurant? Best quick bite? — @NickKainMyers8

Arizona Wilderness Brewing in Chandler is pretty solid and also Saddle Mountain Brewing in Goodyear is a place to go. Big shoutout to Pueblo Vida Brewing in Tucson, whose co-founder, Kyle Jefferson, grew up in Washington and is a big Mariners fans.

There aren’t many choices in terms of bars and bar food in Peoria. We either populate the Moon Saloon (good bar pizza) or Bigs (so many tots).

My favorite restaurants are Richardson’s New Mexican Cuisine, Los Dos Molinos, Cibo and Arrogant Butcher. It helps when someone else is buying.

Best quick food, which is what I consume most, is Leo’s Island BBQ, Tacos Calafia and Ike’s Sandwiches.

Yes, I gained 10 pounds this spring.