With the Mariners in the midst of a “heater,” which is baseball parlance for a hot streak, the Twitter mailbag returns, riding that wave of wins and quality baseball, to answer questions about the Mariners, Major League Baseball, music, making columnist Larry Stone change his mind about retiring and more.

As always, these are real questions submitted by the eclectic mix of fans, readers, subscribers and hopefully future subscribers known as my Twitter followers.

@jonassink — Any thoughts on Stanton’s comments about AI/Mariners and Ohtani/Robo-umps in the GeekWire story from today?

I didn’t know that Mariners chairman John Stanton was the guest speaker at Geekwire’s annual rooftop barbecue party on Wednesday until I saw some tweets (do we still call them that?) from Mariners fans in the “For you” column of Twitter (I can’t call it X), reacting to some of his comments in a story posted on Geekwire’s website.

The most discussed, debated and analyzed moment was Stanton’s response to a question about Shohei Ohtani.

My buddy Taylor Soper, who is a former MLB.com intern and Times sports writer, is Geekwire’s manager editor and handled the Q&A session with Stanton.

Soper’s question: “Are you more intrigued by building up from within, creating a champion from pieces of your system or are you more intrigued by perhaps by signing a free agent? Maybe one who is becoming a free agent soon by the name of Shohei Ohtani.”

It’s a question Stanton should’ve expected to get and was probably prepared to answer, though he didn’t want to do it. He did say his favorite moment of the All-Star Game was when fans spontaneously started chanting “Come to Seattle! Come to Seattle!” when Ohtani stepped to the plate.

“We focus on developing great players,” he started. “We believe that the best player for us over time is going to be a young player that we’re able to have all the way through our system and develop.”

He wrapped up his answer with this comment:

“For us, we will look at free agents every offseason to fill needs. We have to, but we are going to do that to fill needs. Frankly, from our point of view, Ohtani is the unicorn. We’ll clearly look at him; we’ll clearly be in the conversation. But I think we’ve got a great team with or without him.”

Some read Stanton’s answer as verification of their belief that the Mariners have no interest in making the investment to sign Ohtani. Others viewed it as an unenthusiastic response that spoke to an expected tepid offer that the Mariners will make to Ohtani, followed by the fake exasperation of, “Well, we tried.”

I look at it a few different ways:

Speaking about Ohtani and his future is tiptoeing a fine line since he currently plays for the Angels. Any demonstrative statements about offering him a contract this offseason, or their plan to do so, could be construed as tampering. It also would also lead to media asking Ohtani about his comments, which could be prohibitive to signing him.

Stanton is not as polished of a public speaker as president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto. Obviously, he works with the media relations staff on talking points and crafting a message to expected questions for these sort of appearances, but it doesn’t always come off as intended. It’s a complicated answer fraught with misinterpretation. It’s better to remain vague or noncommittal. Dipoto would’ve talked easily around the situation.

Did anyone expect Stanton to say publicly, “Yep, we are going to back up a Brinks truck for him.”? Those sorts of declarations are never forgotten and easy to regurgitate when they aren’t met.

I think Stanton tried to defend what they’ve done as an organization, trying to promote their draft, develop-and-trade philosophy, avoiding follow-ups on player payroll investment or lack thereof, and assure fans they will try for Ohtani without saying to what level. The answer was imperfect for fans searching for signs of a plan and probably perfect for what the Mariners wanted.

@BlakeLeighton8 — Your personal opinion of the chances we land Ohtani? If you would be so kind. I know that’s not really your thing, but I thought I’d ask. Have a good night.

My running joke is always 50-50. Because, well, it either it happens or doesn’t.

Here’s my common response when people ask: They have a chance because all indications are that it isn’t about the most money or longest commitment to Ohtani.

It’s about fit, comfort level with the organization and the city.

Most sources say he would prefer to stay on the West Coast because of the weather and time zone. He doesn’t like inclement weather that messes up his daily preparation routine. He wants an organization to understand and embrace his personal needs to have success as a two-way player like an extra day of rest between starts, support staff of his choosing and more. He also wants freedom to opt out and not be stuck in a bad situation like teammate Mike Trout.

Why can’t the Mariners offer those things? Why can’t they offer him an 8-year, $470 million contract with an opt out every year after year two? If he opts out, the contract is void. And if the Mariners can’t win a World Series in those two guaranteed years with him, that’s on the organization. If he likes it and stays for more, he is the only free agent that provides viable financial return.

Did the Robinson Cano signing make the Mariners hesitant about making a long-term free agent commitment? Probably. Remember Stanton and Chris Larson were still key players in the previous ownership structure. I think it’s safe to say that Ohtani isn’t Cano and is worth every financial risk.

If they are afraid to offer that sort of money, and that he might say yes, then they should think about moving on from ownership.

Unicorns don’t exist. Future Ohtanis don’t exist. A player like this is unlikely to ever come around again. And being so risk averse to not make a real run at the ultimate player/investment would be professionally reprehensible.

@vandaltw — Is Woo most likely shutdown for the season?

No. I expect Bryan Woo to be ready to go when he’s eligible to return from the IL, or in the days after, with the Mariners going to a modified six-man rotation, which was the original plan.

@backinthepulse — should we expect to see Marco back at all this year? Any updates on him?

I don’t expect to see him back this season. I’m hoping we get an update in the next week. He isn’t throwing. If he started throwing tomorrow, the buildup back to being game ready wouldn’t be by the end of the season.

@667Rippa — If you went to the @TTChilders show last week like I did, what concert would be next on your list?

I have no response to this humble brag. I am too filled with raging jealousy.

@BenRanieri10 — Best @StoneLarry moment

When he tells me this is all a big prank and he’s never leaving me.