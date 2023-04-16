Once the final out of a tense seventh inning was secured, Luis Castillo whirled around and hopped off the T-Mobile Park pitching mound, offering up one of his vintage fist pumps as he made his way back toward the home dugout.

There was a little more juice behind this celebration, and for good reason.

Castillo wasn’t perfect Sunday afternoon against the Colorado Rockies. Not quite.

But for six dominant innings, the Mariners ace had many of the 23,585 fans in attendance thinking anything was possible as he retired the first 18 Rockies in order and set the tone in the Mariners’ 1-0 victory.

Jarred Kelenic broke up a scoreless game with a scorching RBI single in the sixth inning and then made a diving catch with two outs near the right-field line in the eighth inning to protect that 1-0 lead as the Mariners (8-8) completed the three-game series sweep of the Rockies (5-11).

The Mariners have won four in a row to move to .500 on the season.

Colorado’s Jurickson Profar ended Castillo’s perfect-game bid by leading off the seventh inning with a soft single to left field for the Rockies’ first base runner of the game.

Kris Bryant followed with a dying infield single — a hit that registered just 55 mph off the bat — to put two runners on with no outs.

Castillo shut down the heart of the Rockies’ lineup after that.

Charlie Blackmon, Colorado’s veteran No. 3 hitter, whiffed at an 88-mph changeup for the third strike.

C.J. Cron, the Rockies’ slugging cleanup hitter, grounded out to Ty France at first.

Ryan McMahon followed with the hardest-hit ball of the inning for the Rockies — a line drive that registered at just 82 mph off the bat and hit right at Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford, who jumped and stretched his glove over his head, catching the ball in his palm for the third out.

That prompted the celebration from Castillo, his day complete.

Castillo finished with seven shutout innings and just two hits allowed, with no walks and nine strikeouts.

In four starts this season, Castillo has been one of the baseball’s very best pitchers, allowed just two runs — both in his last start against the Cubs in Chicago — across 24.2 innings pitched.

He has 26 strikeouts and just four walks.

Kelenic extended his hitting streak to 10 games with his 107-mph single off Brad Hand, the Rockies’ veteran left-handed reliever call upon to get out the left-handed-hitting Kelenic.

It didn’t work. Kelenic got ahead 3-0 and then laced a 93 mph fastball from Hand to right field, scoring France from second base, just ahead of the throw from Blackmon.

In the eighth inning, with Justin Topa pitching in relief for the Mariners, Kelenic made a full-stretch diving catch to rob pinch-hitter Elias Diaz for the final out of the inning — stranding Alan Trejo at second base and preserving the Mariners’ 1-0 lead.

Paul Sewald closed the door in the ninth inning, striking out Profar, Bryant and Blackmon for his fourth save.