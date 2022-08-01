NEW YORK — The hints of red highlights in his shoulder-length dreadlocks were still visible, signifying his former team. But if you look closely, there were also a few teal green highlights in at the ends of more than a few strands that matched the workout shirt he was wearing of his new team, the Seattle Mariners.

Acquired by the Mariners from the Reds in a trade Friday evening for four minor league prospects, Luis Castillo met his team Sunday in New York after taking care of some personal details with his family.

“I feel like the team has welcomed me well,” Castillo said through interpreter Freddie Llanos. “I’m very excited and excited to be here.”

Castillo leaves a Reds team that came into Monday with a 40-61 record and in the early stages of a full rebuild, which included trading his Cincinnati teammates Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez to the Mariners during spring training. He joins a team with a 55-48 record that holds the second wild-card spot and is making a push to play in the postseason for the first time since 2001.

“It feels good,” he said. “You’re coming to a team that is so close to getting into the postseason. So the only thing left is just continue doing what the team has been doing and working hard. And I’m sure we’ll get there.”

Advertising

Castillo was added to the active roster Monday afternoon and threw a bullpen session at Yankee Stadium with several interested teammates watching him work.

“I’m anxious to see him get on pitch,” manager Scott Servais said. “I know he threw a bullpen today and guys were very excited about what they saw there as they should be. So [he’s] got elite stuff and I get a chance to know him a little bit but he’ll be ready to go on Wednesday.”

It will be a fantastic pitching matchup for that afternoon game in the series finale with Yankees ace Gerrit Cole getting the start for New York.

The Yankees were also pursuing a trade for him with the Reds, but the Mariners offered a prospect package of infielders Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyos, the organizations top two prospects per Baseball America, and right-handed pitchers Andrew Moore and Levi Stoudt.

“It was the Yankees and other teams, a lot of more teams,” Castillo said. “They were definitely very interested in me.”

After failing to get Castillo, the Yankees pivoted Monday, acquiring right-handed starting pitcher Frankie Montas and right-handed reliever Lou Trivino from the Oakland A’s in exchange for four players. If Castillo was considered the No. 1 starting pitcher available in the trade market, then Montas was 1A.

Advertising

Castillo, 29, dealt with shoulder fatigue early in the season and has made 14 starts, posting a 4-4 record with a 2.86 ERA. In 85 innings, he’s struck out 90 batters with 28 walks. Opposing hitters have a .201/.274/.318 slash line against him.

In his last five outings, he’s posted a 2-0 record with a 1.59 ERA, allowing just six earned runs in 34 innings pitched with 10 walks and 41 strikeouts. That included a start at Yankee Stadium, where he took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and allowed one run on two hits with four walks and eight strikeouts.

“I’m just going to continue with my same routine,” he said. “Just make sure this team gets the best from me.”

And the hair?

“The red is still there, if I have to change it, I will change it,” he said. “I like to add different colors to it to add a little personality.”

Roster moves

The Mariners claimed outfielder Travis Jankowski off waivers from the Mets. To make room for him on the 40-man roster, left-handed pitcher Danny Young was designated for assignment.

Jankowski, 31, was designated for assignment last Wednesday after playing in 43 games this season as a backup outfielder, posting a .167/.286/.167 slash line in 63 plate appearances.

Advertising

He’s played parts of eight MLB seasons and has a career .236/.320/.311 slash line. With Julio Rodriguez on the injured list and Kyle Lewis unable to play the outfield more than a few days a week, Jankowski, who is expected to join the team in New York, is an above-average defender who can play center field at a higher level than anyone on the current roster.

Young, 28, has spent most of the season with Class AAA Tacoma, posting a 1-1 record with two saves and a 3.86 ERA in 28 appearance.

Outfielder Marcus Wilson, who was designated for assignment Thursday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Tacoma.

Left-handed pitcher Anthony Misiewicz, who was designated for assignment Sunday, was traded to the Kansas City Royals for cash considerations. Misiewicz started the season in the Mariners bullpen, posting a 0-1 record with a 4.61 ERA in 17 appearances before being demoted to Tacoma.

Needing depth at Tacoma, the Mariners signed veteran infielder Jonathan Villar to a minor league contract. After being released by the Angels last week, Villar, 31, opted for free agency.

He started the season with the Cubs and was also designated for assignment. In 59 combined games between the two teams, Villar has a .208/.260/.302 slash line six doubles, three homers and 18 RBI.