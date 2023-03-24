Mariners 15, A’s 3 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

Luis Castillo made his final start of spring training, pitching five innings and allowing two runs on six hits with a walk and six strikeouts. The two runs allowed came in the first inning after Castillo had two outs.

“Knowing that it was my last start here in spring training, I felt like I was able to give it a little bit more strength, a little bit more of what I have on the mound just knowing that my next start is the regular season,” Castillo said through interpreter Freddy Llanos.

Indeed, Castillo will take the ball on opening day at T-Mobile Park against the Cleveland Guardians.

“I think it’s something that every starter kind of works for,” he said. “It’s something that they want. I’m thankful for Seattle to give me this opportunity. And it also lets me know that they have the confidence to start me in that big situation.”

The Mariners roughed up Oakland’s hard-throwing starter, Mason Miller, in the first inning. A wild pitch on a swinging strike three allowed leadoff hitter Mason McCoy to reach base. Ty France followed with a single. They were able to jog home when Cal Raleigh hammered a fastball from Miller onto the berm in right-center field for a three-run homer.

From there, the Mariners added runs against a series of minor-league pitchers from the A’s, taking advantage of two fielding errors as well.

Advertising

J.P. Crawford was removed from the starting lineup just before the game out of precaution after fouling a ball off his foot in the batting cage. Crawford went through the pregame workout but was still bothered by the foot. He will undergo X-rays on Saturday.

Player of the game

Ty France is starting to heat up. The Mariners first baseman reached base in all four of his plate appearances, going 3 for 3 with a walk. He scored a pair of runs and looked solid in the field.

Quotable

“That’s what we were excited about tonight. You saw some fives (95 mph) and sixes (96 mph) out of the fastball. And he is building volume and going from there.” — Scott Servais on Castillo

On tap

The Mariners will be a split squad on Saturday, which seems to be an odd scheduling quirk with only a few days remaining in spring training. A group of players led by fill-in manager Mike Cameron will travel to Scottsdale Stadium to play the San Francisco Giants. The Mariners will start top pitching prospect Bryce Miller in that game. San Francisco will start right-hander Logan Webb. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. PT. The game will be televised by the Giants on MLB.TV with a live radio broadcast on the MLB app.

The remaining Mariners will host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Peoria Stadium. Lefty Robbie Ray will start that game, with right-handers Paul Sewald and Chris Clarke and lefty Gabe Speier also scheduled to pitch. Arizona will start right-hander Peter Solomon. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. The game will be televised on Root Sports with a live radio broadcast on Seattle Sports 710-AM and mariners.com.

Video highlights

When you know… you know. pic.twitter.com/NKqCGeAXrv — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 25, 2023

Boxscore

XXXXX