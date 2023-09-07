ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This is where the Mariners would be if the regular season ended today, preparing for an opening-round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ahead of schedule, Luis Castillo has already arrived in postseason form.

The Mariners ace worked through some early control issues to pitch six scoreless innings Thursday, and Andres Munoz closed the door in a shaky ninth inning to complete the Mariners shutout in a 1-0 victory at Tropicana Field in the opening game of a four-game series featuring the American League’s top two wild-card teams.

Castillo walked four in the first four innings, but settled down after that. He allowed just four hits and struck out eight to stay firmly in the AL Cy Young conversation.

Mike Ford drove in the game’s only run with a sharp single up the middle in the second inning to score Eugenio Suarez, who had doubled to lead off the inning.

Rays journeyman starter Zack Littell, a Mariners draft pick in 2013, was otherwise dominant, allowing just the one run on five hits over eight innings. He walked one and struck out four Mariners batters.

Littell retired 19 of the final 20 batters he faced.

Mariners reliever Isaiah Campbell worked around a Josh Rojas error in the seventh inning to strike out the side on 15 pitches.

Matt Brash worked a perfect eighth inning.

Cal Raleigh threw out two Rays base runners, notably getting Luke Raley on a 2-6 caught stealing for the first out of the ninth inning.

Muñoz had hit Raley in the leg with a slider on an 0-1 pitch to start the ninth.

After a walk and a stolen base, Muñoz struck out pinch hitter Harold Ramirez swinging through a slider off the plate to end it.