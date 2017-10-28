Rookie Cody Bellinger, hitless in his first 13 at-bats of the World Series, hit two doubles to help the Los Angeles Dodgers beat host Houston 6-2 in Game 4. The Dodgers evened the best-of-seven Series at two games apiece.

HOUSTON – Cody Bellinger pulled into second base with his first World Series hit and said, “It’s a miracle!”

With the Los Angeles Dodgers a few innings from falling into a deep deficit, the rookie slugger sparked a late comeback that stopped the Houston Astros’ surge.

Hitless in 13 previous at-bats, Bellinger doubled and scored the tying run in the seventh inning, then doubled home the go-ahead run off struggling Houston closer Ken Giles in a five-run ninth that lifted Los Angeles to a 6-2 victory Saturday night and tied the best-of-seven Series at 2-2.

“Sometimes you see in the postseason you want to try to do too much, and that’s what I was doing,” Bellinger said. “Today I tried to make an effort of not doing too much, and when you do that you get two hits sometimes. It’s a crazy game.”

George Springer put the Astros ahead with a two-out homer in the sixth, the first hit off Los Angeles starter Alex Wood. The crowd at Minute Maid Park, where Houston had been 7-0 this postseason, was revved up in anticipation of the Astros having a chance to win the first title in their 56-season history Sunday.

Instead, the World Series will go back to Los Angeles no matter what.

Clayton Kershaw starts Game 5 for the Dodgers on Sunday night and Dallas Keuchel goes for the Astros in a rematch of the opener, when Kershaw pitched Los Angeles to a 3-1 home victory.

“I like where we’re at,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “There’s been so many emotional swings, and we’re dead even right now and we’ve got our ace going tomorrow. So I know that in our clubhouse, we feel good.”

Bellinger, a 22-year-old bopper who set a National League rookie record with 39 home runs this season, struck out four times in Game 3 and once more in the fifth inning — his eighth whiff of the Series.

Bellinger doubled over left fielder Marwin Gonzalez, chasing starter Charlie Morton, and came home on Logan Forsythe’s two-out single off Will Harris.

Giles entered to start the ninth inning and got into immediate trouble, allowing a leadoff single to Corey Seager and a walk to Justin Turner. Bellinger lined a fastball at the letters to left-center. He raised a hand rounding first and clapped his hands half a dozen times in excitement after sliding into second.

Joe Musgrove relieved and allowed Austin Barnes’ sacrifice fly and Joc Pederson’s three-run homer, his second home run of the Series.

Wood, former Mariner Brandon Morrow, winner Tony Watson and Kenley Jansen combined on a two-hitter — the first one in the Series in which both hits were home runs.

Jansen allowed Alex Bregman’s two-out long ball in the ninth — the 15th home run of the Series, most ever through four games — before retiring Jose Altuve on a flyout.

Giles, the loser, was charged with three runs.

“They were all crappy pitches, not where I wanted them,” he said. “I need to do better. I need to pick up this team. I need to carry my weight.”

Giles has an 11.75 postseason earned-run average, allowing runs in six of seven appearances.

“When you’re a back-end reliever,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said, “unless you’re extraordinarily dominant, you’re only talked about when you suffer, when you struggle. So for him, he can handle it mentally. He can handle it physically.”

Springer put the Astros ahead when he drove a curveball, Wood’s 84th and final pitch, over the left-field scoreboard. Wood dropped to a knee on the mound and watched the ball land in the seats and carom onto the field.

Houston was nine outs from winning for the 18th time in 20 home games since returning to Minute Maid Park after Hurricane Harvey, and from becoming the first major-league team to start a postseason 8-0 at home.

But the Dodgers tied the score in the seventh. Bellinger pointed skyward when reaching second on his opposite-field hit. He clapped both hands above his head and said, “It’s a miracle!”

Los Angeles had been 1 for 17 with runners in scoring position before Forsythe’s hit.

Making his second appearance since Sept. 26, Wood accomplished a feat that eluded Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale, Orel Hershiser and other Dodgers pitching greats.

In the team’s 109th World Series game, Wood became the first Dodgers pitcher to hold an opponent hitless through five innings.