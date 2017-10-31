The teams will meet in a winner-take-all game Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

LOS ANGELES – Chris Taylor, Corey Seager and the Los Angeles Dodgers sent this twist-and-turn World Series to a deciding Game 7, rallying against Justin Verlander to beat the Houston Astros 3-1 Tuesday night.

A comeback victory in Game 6 on Halloween night gave fans at Dodger Stadium and beyond a true treat: A year after the Chicago Cubs beat Cleveland in a Game 7 thriller, the baseball season is again going the distance.

Yu Darvish will start for Los Angeles on Wednesday. Astros manager A.J. Hinch didn’t announce a starter before Game 6, wanting to see how things went.

Verlander dominated for five innings, but the Dodgers got to him in the sixth. Former Mariner Taylor hit a tying double and Seager had a sacrifice fly for a 2-1 lead.

Joc Pederson of the Dodgers hit a homer in the seventh for insurance and took an animated trot around the bases.

George Springer homered for Houston.