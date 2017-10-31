The teams will meet in a winner-take-all game Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.
LOS ANGELES – Chris Taylor, Corey Seager and the Los Angeles Dodgers sent this twist-and-turn World Series to a deciding Game 7, rallying against Justin Verlander to beat the Houston Astros 3-1 Tuesday night.
A comeback victory in Game 6 on Halloween night gave fans at Dodger Stadium and beyond a true treat: A year after the Chicago Cubs beat Cleveland in a Game 7 thriller, the baseball season is again going the distance.
Yu Darvish will start for Los Angeles on Wednesday. Astros manager A.J. Hinch didn’t announce a starter before Game 6, wanting to see how things went.
Verlander dominated for five innings, but the Dodgers got to him in the sixth. Former Mariner Taylor hit a tying double and Seager had a sacrifice fly for a 2-1 lead.
Most Read Stories
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Seahawks trade for Houston left tackle Duane Brown, sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans WATCH
- Wendy Williams passes out, collapses on-air during chat show
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson renegotiates contract to help reel in Duane Brown
- What the national media are saying about Wilson, Watson and the Seahawks' dramatic win over the Texans
Joc Pederson of the Dodgers hit a homer in the seventh for insurance and took an animated trot around the bases.
George Springer homered for Houston.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.