Mariners high performance coach Lorena Martin was fired last month. She is accusing general manager Jerry Dipoto and manager Scott Servais of racism. The Mariners called the accusations 'outrageous' and 'false.'

It was just over a year ago — Oct. 30, 2017, to be exact — that Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto gleefully announced the hiring of Dr. Lorena Martin as the director of high performance, a position created to help revolutionize the organization’s commitment to training, conditioning and injury prevention.

“We have spent nearly a year working on creating this position and structure as well as identifying the best person for this role,” Dipoto said then.

Now Martin and the team have parted ways, and it’s gotten ugly.

Martin recently confirmed that she had been terminated by the Mariners but said she wasn’t ready to discuss it. But in an Instagram post Monday she level serious accusations of prejudice toward Latin players by Dipoto, manager Scott Servais and director of player development Andy McKay.

In the Instagram post, Martin wrote, “The Mariners organization has major issues. The things I’ve witnessed and heard first hand have left me shocked. How can their GM Jerry Dipoto, manager Scott Servais and director of player development Andy McKay speak about their players like this. … Calling LATINOS LAZY, DUMB, and STUPID, especially the DOMINICANS.”

She added, “And then they wondered why they didn’t make it to the playoffs. Leadership is to blame, under Jerry Dipoto’s leadership no team has made it to the playoffs and they will continue to miss the playoffs with him in his position. Poor leadership. It’s come to the point where I have to speak out because they are firing innocent trainers for trying to do the right thing and because of their color/race.”

The Mariners released a statement about Martin’s Instagram post and her termination:

“Lorena Martin was relieved of her duties with the Mariners on Oct. 10, 2018.

“While it is our policy to not comment on personnel issues, we do feel it is important to respond to the outrageous, false claims made by her today on social media. And to note that Martin did not make any of these false allegations until after she was relieved of her duties.

“The Mariners categorically deny that any member of our management or coaching staff made racist remarks regarding any of our players or staff. Additionally, we have not terminated (or threatened to terminate) any trainers during the off-season.”

Sources indicated that the Mariners are trying to avoid paying the remaining two years on Martin’s three-year contract for various reasons and that she has hired an attorney.

But there is a belief that Martin’s contract, like with most higher-salary contracts in MLB, had a binding arbitration clause, which means that neither party can sue the other in this situation. Instead, both sides must meet with an independent arbitrator, who would determine a settlement.

Martin responded on Twitter by saying: “They wanted to negotiate to keep me quiet.”

They wanted to negotiate to keep me quiet. — Lorena Martin (@LMHighPerform) November 12, 2018

Martin’s presence with the major-league team wasn’t as visible as first expected. Dipoto gave her oversight over all aspects of the training and conditioning programs for the entire organization. It was was a massive undertaking.

Also, some players were slow to embrace a new style of thinking about their health, conditioning, nutrition and recovery. Before Martin’s dismissal, there were rumblings that she would have her role reduced with the big-league team and that she would instead work out of the team’s complex in Arizona, focusing more on the minor-league staff in 2019.

When the Mariners first hired Martin, Dipoto also lauded her: “Lorena’s background, skill set and previous experience make her a perfect match for what we envisioned. Major League Baseball has lagged behind many professional sports leagues, including the NBA, Premier Soccer and others, in using big data to assist in both injury prevention and peak performance. We are excited to better connect all of the services we currently provide to our players throughout the organization and add the information that Dr. Martin can reveal to better assist the team in staying healthy and, ultimately, winning more games.”

