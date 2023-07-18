Kevin Martinez was at the Kingdome watching the Mariners wear Major League Baseball’s “Turn Back the Clock” uniform in honor of the 20th anniversary of the organization in 1997.

It gave him an interesting idea.

Martinez, now the senior vice president of marketing communications for the Mariners, sat down with his peers and brainstormed why they shouldn’t try to turn back the clock, but turn it ahead.

This sparked the idea for the “Turn Ahead the Clock” uniform, which debuted 25 years ago on July 18, 1998. The jerseys were futuristic — or what they thought would be futuristic in the far-off year of 2027 — sleeveless and a collaboration with the marketing team and, most notably, Ken Griffey Jr.

“It was a fun thought of bringing [the uniforms] to the future,” he said. “We tried to make sure that they were distinct enough and eye-catching. We wanted fans to notice ‘something different is happening.’

“It stood out for us because the whole colorway is completely different from the Mariners normal logo. They really did jump out, along with the sleeveless jersey.”

Having the players on board was crucial for the jersey to succeed, Martinez said, and no one enjoyed it more than Griffey.

“Junior absolutely loved it,” said Martinez about Griffey running around the clubhouse spray-painting teammates’ cleats and sparking the idea of wearing the cap backward. “I think he was the key that really got everyone else on board. They had so much fun with it in the clubhouse.”

What followed was 22 MLB teams wearing “futuristic” uniforms following a 14-game stretch. They featured oversized logos and spelling, along with vertical name plates on the back. The Mariners were one of the few teams to wear them once more.

The last time the uniforms were worn during a game was for their 20th anniversary in 2018 in a game against the same team they debuted the jerseys against — the Kansas City Royals.

“The reason we brought it back on the 20th anniversary was fans were really asking us to celebrate the anniversary [of the uniforms],” Martinez said. “I think over time people become nostalgic about it. It was a unique part of Mariners history.”

Mariners fan Austin Christian, who resides in Snohomish County, showed up to this year’s Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park wearing a Griffey “Turn Ahead the Clock” jersey.

“I like it because it shows a path through Mariner history,” Christian said. “ … I don’t see anybody wearing one of these. But I just think it’s unique. There’s a futuristic aspect to it — that’s where we thought we would be a couple of years ago.”

Christian added that he wouldn’t mind seeing the Mariners return to such an eye-catching design sometime in the future.

“Variance is fun,” he emphasized. “I mean, we’ve had the same colors for a long time. A little switch-up would be cool. And tank-top jerseys — I mean, you’re talking to the youth at that point.”

Having this futuristic look came with criticism. Martinez said, “Like everything, not everybody loved them.”

However, Martinez and staff wanted to give fans a core memory to present the possibility of what the future for uniforms and gameplay might hold. They didn’t expect for these jerseys to still be talked about today.

“Our goal was to create an experience for our fans of Mariners baseball that they would say, ‘I was there that night when we went into the future,’” Martinez said. “I think we accomplished it with that uniform. … People still wear that uniform, and that was the reason we brought it back.”