Shed Long hit an inside-the-park grand slam as the Tacoma Rainiers blasted the Salt Lake Bees 12-3 Saturday night in a Pacific Coast League game at Cheney Stadium.
Long’s homer came during an nine-run uprising in the eighth inning for the Rainiers (40-42), who have won four in a row.
Kristopher Negron went 5 for 5 for Tacoma, including a homer, scored three runs and drove in two more. Jake Fraley tripled, scored two runs and drove in two.
Sean Nolin (2-0) allowed four hits and two runs in six innings.
Tri-City no-hits Everett
Tri-City Dust Devils pitchers Jason Blanchard, Ramon Perez, Dominic DiSabatino and Deacon Medders combined to no-hit the visiting Everett AquaSox in a 5-0 victory.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.