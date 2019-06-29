Shed Long hit an inside-the-park grand slam as the Tacoma Rainiers blasted the Salt Lake Bees 12-3 Saturday night in a Pacific Coast League game at Cheney Stadium.

Long’s homer came during an nine-run uprising in the eighth inning for the Rainiers (40-42), who have won four in a row.

Kristopher Negron went 5 for 5 for Tacoma, including a homer, scored three runs and drove in two more. Jake Fraley tripled, scored two runs and drove in two.

Sean Nolin (2-0) allowed four hits and two runs in six innings.

Tri-City no-hits Everett

Tri-City Dust Devils pitchers Jason Blanchard, Ramon Perez, Dominic DiSabatino and Deacon Medders combined to no-hit the visiting Everett AquaSox in a 5-0 victory.