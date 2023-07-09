HOUSTON — Mariners manager Scott Servais said after Saturday’s loss to the Astros that they wasted an opportunity to take control of the series.

Following Sunday afternoon’s game at Minute Maid Park, it is safe to say the Mariners got what they wanted out of the four-game matchup. The Mariners won three times against the reigning World Series champions on Houston’s home turf and secured a winning record before the break for the third straight year.

On Sunday, the Mariners used a three-run fourth, as well as another strong start from Logan Gilbert, to beat the Astros 3-1 in both teams’ final game before Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Seattle. The Mariners (45-44) are 7-2 in July and trying to get back into the postseason picture.

Reliever Paul Sewald struck out Jose Abreu swinging to end the game with Kyle Tucker stranded at first base.

The Mariners took the first two games of the series on Thursday and Friday against a team that has won five divisional titles over the past six seasons. They concluded their seven-game road trip with five wins.

In dominant fashion, Seattle outscored Houston 20-6 and outhit the home team 30-19 over four games. The Astros managed only three hits on Sunday.

Gilbert (7-5) allowed only one run and three hits over seven innings, lowering his ERA to 3.66. The right-hander struck out six without walking a batter. Of his 94 pitches, 63 were strikes.

The key blow in Seattle’s three-run fourth was Jarred Kelenic’s two-run double off starter Brandon Bielak (4-5). The sharp liner to center brought in Ty France and Teoscar Hernandez. Julio Rodriguez, who reached base on a fielding error by shortstop Jeremy Pena to lead off the inning, had made it 1-0 when he came around on Hernandez’s double.

Rodriguez stole two bases.

Martin Maldonado homered for the second straight game leading off the last of the sixth for Houston against Gilbert. The catcher’s eighth-inning home run on Saturday was the go-ahead run in Houston’s 3-2 victory.

The Mariners faced an Astros’ lineup missing All-Star Yordan Alvarez and eight-time All-Star Jose Altuve to injury.