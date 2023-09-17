If the Mariners are planning to rectify this recent run of losing with a sweep in Oakland in the coming days, they will need to perform at better levels than they showed over the weekend.

With a lackluster 6-1 loss to the Dodgers that was more lopsided than the score, the Mariners wasted possibly one of the last warm summer Sundays in Seattle with one of their least competitive performances in months.

The clunker in the series finale punctuated a weekend of losing and lost opportunities where the Mariners were swept.

It was the third time the Mariners have been swept in a three-game series this season and the second time at T-Mobile Park. On April 17-19, in the first weeks of the season, they were swept at home by the Brewers, scoring eight runs in all three losses.

The most recent sweep was back on June 2-4; they were handled in a three-game series at Globe Life Park by the Rangers, getting outscored 30-9.

The Mariners got a forgettable start from Logan Gilbert in a situation where they needed more from the third-year pitcher.

Gilbert pitched only five innings, giving up five runs on seven hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

A Dodgers lineup without Mookie Betts, Will Smith and Freddie Freeman and operating on minimal sleep after maximum celebration the night before having clinched the National League West, showed no weariness, grabbing a 4-0 lead in the first two innings off Gilbert and the Mariners.

Jason Heyward, who had three doubles Saturday night, continued his minor career rejuvenation with the Dodgers. He swatted his 15th homer of the season — a solo shot to right — for an early 1-0 lead.

After getting up 0-2 on Jason Heyward on two pitches, Gilbert struggled to put him away. Heyward pushed the count to 3-2 and took advantage of a split-finger fastball that hung up in the zone, pulling it over the wall in right field.

The Dodgers added three more runs in the top of the second. Amed Rosario smacked a one-out triple to the gap in right-center and trotted home when ex-Mariner Kolten Wong singled to left field on an 0-2 splitfinger. Wong, who was signed up by the Dodgers on a minor league contract after being designated for assignment and released by the Mariners, drove in a run in each of the last two games of the series.

While giving up an RBI single with a 0-2 count to the light-hitting Wong was galling, it wasn’t as costly as Gilbert’s very next pitch. A 93-mph, first-pitch fastball to Austin Barnes stayed on the inner half of the plate. The Dodgers backup catcher ambushed it, sending a line drive into Edgar’s Cantina for a two-run homer and a 4-0 lead.

With the Dodgers still trying to piece together a rotation because of injury and arrest, they went with a bullpen outing that featured a one-time Mariners prospect covering the bulk of the innings.

Lefty Ryan Yarbrough, who the Mariners selected in the fourth round of the 2014 draft out of Old Dominion and later traded to Tampa as part of a package of players for lefty Drew Smyly, covered 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run on five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

The Mariners had a chance to answer Los Angeles in the bottom of the second when Yarbrough entered the game. They loaded the bases with one out.

Yarbrough, who relies on command and off-speed pitches, rarely throwing anything over 89 mph, struck out Josh Rojas swinging. J.P. Crawford salvaged the situation, singling to left field to score a run. But Julio Rodriguez’s hard one-hopper back up the middle was gloved by Yarbrough and flipped to first for the final out.

The one run was all the Mariners would muster.

