The numbers tell part of the story.

Logan Gilbert’s curiosity tells the rest.

In a game in which the Mariners scored a season-high 15 runs and set a franchise record for home runs at T-Mobile Park, Gilbert’s latest dominant outing could get overshadowed.

And that’d be understandable after the Mariners’ 15-2 rout of the Royals kept them atop the AL West for another day.

But Gilbert’s seven sharp inning Saturday afternoon are certainly worth highlighting, and his continued development as an emerging top-of-the-rotation starter — thanks to an improved slider and splitter — has been as significant as just about anything else for the Mariners pitching staff in the second half of the season.

“Logan was fantastic,” manager Scott Servais said.

With a staff that ranks No. 1 in MLB with a 3.68 earned-run average (tied with Toronto), the Mariners can confidently stack up their top three starters against any lineup they might face in the playoffs.

And as the pennant chase picks up steam, how the Mariners ultimately line up those starters — Luis Castillo, George Kirby and Gilbert — in a potential postseason figures to be an interesting debate down the stretch.

Gilbert was steady again Saturday afternoon, improving to 12-5 with a 3.66 ERA in 26 starts after allowing only one run and two hits over seven innings against the Royals.

Notably, over his last 10 starts, Gilbert is 7-0 with a 2.87 ERA, 60 strikeouts and nine walks in 62 2/3 innings.

“Logan has learned a lot over the past couple years,” catcher Cal Raleigh said. “It’s been cool to see him have this success. He’s doing special things here and he’s become an all-around complete pitcher.”

Servais thought Gilbert’s slider was the best it’s been all season, and the 26-year-old right-hander threw the slider 34 times — nearly as often as his four-seam fastball (37).

“It felt pretty good,” Gilbert said of the slider. “Cal was doing a great job back there getting me in line. He knows what works for me — signals, sightline, stuff like that. Just [because of] the relationship we have.”

Gilbert got 16 swings-and-misses on his 83 pitches Saturday. He threw just 10 splitters, but got four whiffs with that pitch, including three of his seven strikeouts.

The splitter is a new pitch for both Gilbert and Kirby this season. They grip or throw the splitter exactly the same, and it’s been helpful for each to bounce ideas off the other throughout the season.

Gilbert’s curiosity has helped them both, too.

Throughout the winter, Gilbert worked to develop the splitter, first at Driveline and then back at his offseason home in Florida.

Once the season started, he connected with other pitchers who have established splitters. He got advice from Angels star Shohei Ohtani early in the season — with Mariners bullpen catcher Justin Novak, a native of Tokyo, serving as the go-between.

Gilbert also sought out the Twins’ Kenta Maeda, among others, searching for any nuggets that might help him get a better feel for the new pitch.

“You hear enough things, and maybe one day you’ll need it or one thing will click with you,” Gilbert said recently. “It’s one of those pitches that’s so unpredictable and weird, but if you can be repeatable with it, it’s going to help you a ton.”

Overall, he’s throwing his splitter just 14.4% of the time this season, the lowest usage of any of his four pitches, but he has more strikeouts with it (49) than any of his pitches.

Advertising

“I’m using it a lot more, especially with two strikes,” he said. “It gives me more options with my other pitches, too, so I think it sets up my whole arsenal better.”

He’s holding hitters to a .174 batting average and a .339 slugging percentage with the splitter, the lowest figures of any of his offerings.

“I really didn’t know what it was going to be this year,” he said Saturday. “I felt good about it but treated it like a bonus pitch … [and] I’ve made some strides with it.”