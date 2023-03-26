Padres 5, Mariners 5 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

In his final spring-training start, Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert pitched five innings, allowing two runs on two hits with no walks and three strikeouts. In the third, Luis Campusano led off with a single and Trent Grisham took advantage of a slider up in the zone on a 2-2 count, launching it into onto the berm in right field for a two-run homer.

Gilbert made five starts this spring, posting a 1-0 record with a 3.78 earned-run average. In 16 2/3 innings, he struck out 18 and walked two.

The Mariners answered with three runs in the top of the fifth against right-hander Michael Wacha to take a 4-2 lead. With the bases loaded, Teoscar Hernandez drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to center. Cal Raleigh followed with a sac fly to center and Eugenio Suarez singled to left to score another run.

Grisham got to the Mariners again in fifth, jumping on a 3-1 fastball from Andres Munoz for another two-run homer to tie the game at 4.

It was Grisham who broke the tie an inning later with an RBI single to right field, but Alberto Rodriguez’s strong throw home prevented it from being a two-run single.

The Mariners tied it in the seventh. Cooper Hummel worked a walk, stole second and scored on Gabriel Gonzalez’s bloop single to center.

Player of the game

It’s not often an opposing player gets this honor, but Grisham, who is sporting a mustache that only a highway patrolman could replicate, drove in all five of San Diego’s runs.

Quotable

“One more to go. Logan Gilbert had really, really good stuff today. We planned to cut him a little bit short going into the ballgame today. He’ll be ready to go in Game 3 when we get to Seattle. I think with all of our guys the timing is there. There were a lot of good at-bats today. The biggest thing right now is just one more game to go and to get out of here healthy.” — Scott Servais

On tap

The Mariners close out their Cactus League schedule against the Padres at Peoria Stadium. The Mariners will be the home team, with lefty Marco Gonzales making the start. The Padres will start right-hander Seth Lugo and use several relievers, including lefty Josh Hader. First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m. The game will not be televised. A live radio broadcast will be available on Seattle Sports 710 AM and mariners.com.

Video highlights

Teo gets us started in the first 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Tfd80LX2lc — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 26, 2023

Grish got all of this one 💥 #PadresST pic.twitter.com/WWgj7NJIGS — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 26, 2023

Axel Sanchez flashes that leather 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/GvGOs9gIVO — Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) March 26, 2023