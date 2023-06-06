SAN DIEGO — If no one was going to ask him, Scott Servais was going to say it because it needed to be said for someone — or everyone — to hear, including his players, who heard a different, likely more colorful version of it before Tuesday’s series opener at Petco Park.

In the middle of answering a question about the pregame roster moves and how it might help the team, the Mariners manager said, “The biggest thing for us is we need to get back to playing good baseball. It starts here.”

Was it a statement of certainty or hope?

For one game, it proved to be prescient.

Looking nothing like the team of the previous two series, the Mariners produced one of their best all-around performances, finding success in every aspect of the game in a 4-1 victory over the reeling Padres.

Logan Gilbert delivered a solid start, Teoscar Hernandez and Julio Rodriguez smacked home runs and hard-throwing reliever Andres Munoz announced his return with an inning of dominance as Seattle snapped a three-game losing streak.

“Really good effort by all of our guys,” Servais said. “Hopefully it’s a win we can build on here heading through the rest of this road trip. That’s how we play our best baseball.”

After giving up seven runs on seven hits to the Yankees in his worst outing of the season, Gilbert bounced back in dominating fashion. He pitched seven innings, allowing one run on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

“I didn’t feel great about it,” Gilbert said of his previous start. “I wanted to do my best here and try to put us in a good position to win.”

The lone run allowed came in the third inning when Rougned Odor bounced a double over the wall in right-center and later scored on Fernando Tatis Jr.’s ground out to first.

Gilbert allowed just two base runners over the next four innings.

Using a heavy mix of four-seam fastballs and ever-improving sliders, he kept Padres hitters off balance.

He ran into a spot of trouble in the sixth, allowing a double to Tatis Jr. With two outs, he pitched around Manny Machado with first base open, walking him instead of giving him something to drive. He ended the inning by feeding Gary Sanchez a steady diet of sliders, getting a strikeout swinging.

“I was able to go to it when I needed it,” Gilbert said. “I know I had a couple of misfires here and there, but I felt like I could go back to it whenever I needed with some big pitches at the bottom line (of the strike zone) when I needed go down.”

With lefty Gabe Speier ready to pitch if a runner reached base in the seventh, Gilbert didn’t let him get into the game. He got Jake Cronenworth to ground out to second and struck out Brandon Dixon and Odor to end the inning with a scream and a fist pump.

“Logan was at that 80-to-85 pitch range and he’s certainly got plenty of gas left in the tank,” Servais said. “But we didn’t want to leave him out there too long. That’s where you know you’re at with the game awareness. This is my game. I’m going finish it off in the seventh and that’s exactly what he did.”

The Mariners didn’t generate much run support for Gilbert against Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Ty France provided a brief 1-0 lead in the top of the third, singling up the middle to score J.P. Crawford.

And even though they struck out eight times in five innings, they managed to get Musgrove to 100 pitches over that span, forcing him out of the game.

Servais pointed to the plate appearance of J.P. Crawford in the third inning as the turning point in the game.

“There are not many nights where I talk about maybe the one at-bat where the guy didn’t get a hit and it really changed the game for me,” Servais said. “J.P. Crawford is down with an 0-2 count. He somehow works a walk.”

Crawford saw five more pitches in the plate appearance after the first two strikes, fouling off the only pitch in the zone and taking his team-high 31st walk.

“After that, it forced their pitcher to throw 17 more pitches in the inning and now their starter is out of the game in the fifth inning,” Servais said. “Those little things like that, that maybe don’t show up in a box score, are a big deal. It changed the game.”

Musgrove admitted as much. Crawford saw total 25 pitches from Musgrove. He had a seven-pitch at-bat for a single in the first inning, the seven-pitch walk and an 11-pitch fly out.

“He took up a quarter of my pitches,” Musgrove said. “He was tough. I was throwing everything I had at him. He was fouling pitches off, really good pitches, taking the good pitches just out of the zone. He just gave me a lot of trouble tonight.”

It meant a shaky Padres bullpen would need to cover the final four innings, which was good news for Seattle.

Hernandez provided the Mariners a lead they wouldn’t relinquish, smashing a solo homer to dead center with two outs in the sixth inning off right-hander Brent Honeywell.

Down 0-2 in the count, Hernandez refused to chase three straight pitches out of the zone — something that’s been an issue in recent weeks — before getting a hittable split changeup.

“I’m just putting together my two-strike approach,” he said. “Now I’m feeling confident at the plate. I know I can follow those top pitches and fight back, and I did. I was looking for one of his best pitches that he has, a split changeup, and he left one in the strike zone.”

The Mariners picked up two more runs in the eighth inning of lefty Steven Wilson. Rodriguez smashed a hanging slider into the upper deck in left field for his 11th homer of the season. Later in the inning after France had doubled, Hernandez stayed on a fastball away, punching an RBI single to right field to make it 4-1.

Reinstated from the injured list before the game, Munoz worked a scoreless eighth with a pair of strikeouts. Paul Sewald ran into some traffic on the bases, but still worked a scoreless ninth for his 12th save.