Royals 11, Mariners 4 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

Right-hander Logan Gilbert made his second start of the spring, and just when it seemed he was in complete control, he suddenly wasn’t.

Kansas City knocked Gilbert out of the game in the fourth inning after he allowed a run-scoring double and a three-run homer.

It would have been hard to predict that uprising the way Gilbert was cruising. He allowed hits to the first two batters of the game — which led to a run — then retired the next 10 hitters in a row, four on strikeouts.

Gilbert opened the fourth by striking out top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. on an elevated fastball that was 97 mph. An infield single by Carlos Santana broke the string of retired batters, but it didn’t seem a reason for concern and he got the next hitter to ground out for the second out.

He didn’t record another one.

Hunter Dozier doubled off the center-field wall and after a walk to Adalberto Mondesi, Kyle Isbel hit a homer to center and Mariners manager Scott Servais had seen enough.

Gilbert’s final line: five runs on five hits and a walk in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out four.

“I felt good out there,” he said. “I went back and thought about it, and I think I had two strikes and two outs in the fourth inning four different times. I was one pitch away four different times and they just got to it and one or two (of the pitches) I felt pretty good about. Executing that last pitch to get out of it, just didn’t do that. … Not the best (outing) but I still felt pretty good about it.”

Gilbert will get one more spring start and said that should be enough to have him ready for the regular season.

“I feel pretty good,” he said. “Just about four innings here, go five next time and I should be good to go.”

Said Mariners manager Scott Servais about Gilbert: “His stuff was really good and I am not worried at all.”

Steven Souza Jr., the former Cascade High School of Everett star who is battling for a spot on the opening-day roster, hit his second homer of the spring for the Mariners.

The Mariners optioned Taylor Trammell to Class AAA Tacoma and reassigned pitchers Ryan Buchter and Matt Festa to minor league camp.

Mariners reliever Justus Sheffield was pulled with two outs in the seventh inning after allowing three unearned runs. Brian Pall got the last out of the seventh, then Sheffield reentered the game in the eighth and threw a perfect inning.

The Mariners are sending right-handed pitcher Connor Phillips to the Cincinnati Reds as the player to be named in the deal that brought Seattle outfielder Jesse Winker and third baseman Eugenio Suarez. Seattle previously sent pitchers Justin Dunn and Brandon Williamson and outfielder Jake Fraley to Cincinnati. Phillips, 7-4 with a 4.62 ERA last season at Class A Everett and Modesto combined, was the Mariners’ 15th ranked prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

Quotable

“That one got away from us a little bit. … These games happen down here once in a while.” — Servais, on the 11-4 blowout

On tap

On Wednesday, the Mariners travel to Mesa to face the Chicago Cubs. Left-hander Marco Gonzales will make his third start of the spring for Seattle. Left-handers Ryan Buchter and Anthony Misiewicz, and right-handers Wyatt Mills and Paul Sewald are also scheduled to pitch for the Mariners. Left-handed Drew Smyly is scheduled to start for the Cubs. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. The game will have a delayed radio broadcast on Seattle Sports 710-AM at 7 p.m. Fans with MLB TV subscriptions can stream the Cubs’ telecast.