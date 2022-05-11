They leave Seattle in the same dismal position as when they arrived last week – disappointed and defeated.

The reset they were hoping to find on this brief seven-game homestand never materialized in the form of wins or performance.

A sunny Wednesday afternoon with Logan Gilbert, their best performing pitcher this season, making the start, provided something more than hope for a victory. And with the Phillies calling up lefty Bailey Falter from Class AAA to make a spot start, the Mariners seemed poised to at least end the homestand with a victory and a much-needed series win.

Instead, Gilbert had one very costly inning that provided Phillies all of their runs while Seattle’s offense remained mostly impotent in a 4-2 loss.

The Mariners finished 2-5 over the seven-game homestand that somehow could’ve been worse.

After playing 16 games in 16 days, slogging their way to a 4-12 record in that time, the Mariners will get Thursday off before opening a 10-game, three-city trip to the East Coast with series vs. the Mets, Blue Jays and Red Sox.

“We definitely need to reset,” Manager Scott Servais said. “There’s no question.”

But can they do it in a three-game series vs. the Mets, who were 25-10 coming into Wednesday, followed by a three-game series vs. the Blue Jays, who are 17-15 but 10-6 at home?

With one mistake pitch in the fourth inning, a 95-mph fastball that was belt-high and on the inner half of the plate, and one vicious swing from Rhys Hoskins in his happy zone, Gilbert allowed almost as many earned runs (four) as he had in his previous six starts this season (five), and it torpedoed his outing and the Mariners’ hope for victory.

Hoskins clubbed the 2-1 fastball over the wall in left field, just inside the foul pole, for his second career grand slam. The Mariners’ 1-0 lead had suddenly turned into a 4-1 deficit.

But really, the roots of that problem were in the plate appearances prior to Hoskins’ homer.

In recent outings, Gilbert has issued more walks than expected or desired. And another momentary lapse of command hurt him in the fourth against the top of the Phillies’ lineup. He allowed a leadoff single to Alec Bohm, walked Bryce Harper, got a fly out from Nicholas Castellanos and then walked Jean Segura to load the bases for Hoskins.

After walking just one hitter in his first three starts of the season, Gilbert has walked 13 in his last four starts.

Logan Gilbert walked just one over his first three starts (16 2/3 innings).



