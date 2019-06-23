Ljay Newsome struck out 10 in his Class AAA debut, but the Tacoma Rainiers couldn’t hold on to a six-run lead in an 8-7 loss to the visiting El Paso Chihuahuas on Sunday afternoon.

Newsome, who led the Class A California League in strikeouts, made the spot start as scheduled starter Mike Wright was called up by the Mariners. He gave up four runs on five hits in five innings and walked one.

Ty France’s grand slam in the seventh gave El Paso the lead for good.

Ian Miller hit two triples for Tacoma.

AquaSox 8, Volcanoes 6

Carter Bins walked four times as Everett won for just the second time in eight games, edging visiting Salem-Keizer. The AquaSox walked 11 times against four SK pitchers.