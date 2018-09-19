The Mariners have been mathematically eliminated from the AL West title race. But on Wednesday, Mariners pitcher Matt Festa gets his first MLB start.

Seattle Mariners (83-68, L1)
at Houston Astros (95-56, W1)

5:10 p.m. | Minute Maid Park | Houston, Texas

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv

STARTING LINEUPS

RHP Matt Festa (0-0, 1.69) vs. LHP Dallas Keuchel (11-10, 3.57)

Mariners starting lineup vs. Houston on Wednesday. (Graphic courtesy / Seattle Mariners PR)
Mariners starting lineup vs. Houston on Wednesday. (Graphic courtesy / Seattle Mariners PR)

