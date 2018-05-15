News of Robinson Cano's 80-game suspension dominated Tuesday, but there's still a game to play. Live updates and analysis here as the Mariners duel their AL West opponent, the Texas Rangers
Seattle Mariners (23-17, W1)
vs. Texas Rangers (16-26, L2)
7:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
STARTING LINEUPS
Mike Leake (4-3, 5.72) vs. Mike Minor (3-2, 4.73)
Top stories:
Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano suspended 80 games for a positive drug test
Wade LeBlanc’s soft pitching got the M’s a 1-0 win in Minnesota
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.