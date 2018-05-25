The Mariners saw their five-game win streak end in Thursday's defeat to the A's. Can they get back on track against Minnesota at home Friday evening?

Seattle Mariners (29-20, L1)
vs. Minnesota Twins (21-24, L1)

7:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv

STARTING LINEUPS

James Paxton (3-1, 3.30) VS. Fernando Romero (2-0, 1.66)

Mariners lineup for Friday night’s game vs. the Minnesota Twins (Graphic courtesy / Mariners PR)
