The Mariners saw their five-game win streak end in Thursday's defeat to the A's. Can they get back on track against Minnesota at home Friday evening?
Seattle Mariners (29-20, L1)
vs. Minnesota Twins (21-24, L1)
7:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
STARTING LINEUPS
James Paxton (3-1, 3.30) VS. Fernando Romero (2-0, 1.66)
