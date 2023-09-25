The booing started with the Astros, specifically Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez, because, well, that’s what happens to them in every MLB stadium since their pitch-stealing scandal went public in 2019.

In games at T-Mobile Park, the booing for that trio of players, and sometimes Kyle Tucker and other players Seattle fans might dislike on their AL West rival, has ranged from vicious to spiteful.

But by the end of Monday’s dreary and dismal 5-1 defeat to the Astros, a noticeable portion of that booing was also being directed at the Mariners and their apathetic performance in their fourth consecutive loss.

In a game with so much at stake, drawing a crowd of 39,920 to T-Mobile Park on a rainy and cool night, the disappointment and displeasure from fans was palpable and then audible.

Seattle fell to 87-72 on the season and dropped to 1.5 games behind the Astros (86-71), who hold the third AL wild card spot and four games behind the Rangers in the American League West.

“It’s really a game at a time, right now,” manager Scott Servais said. “We can’t look any farther ahead. We need to win tomorrow’s game. That’s just where we’re at in our season.”

A loss on Tuesday doesn’t crush their postseason hopes, but it would be highly damaging.

Sadly, the loudest cheer of the night came in the eighth inning when Dominic Leone hit Altuve in the elbow with a 96-mph fastball.

Even Julio Rodriguez’s ninth-inning sacrifice fly off Ryan Stanek, which kept the Mariners from being shut out, didn’t draw as much of a reaction.

“We know what’s at stake,” said shortstop J.P. Crawford. “That (expletive) is in the past now. We have look forward to tomorrow. We’ve got bigger games ahead of us right now. There’s nothing that we can about these games, terrible losses. All these losses suck right now, but there’s nothing we can do about them now. We have to keep our heads up and look at the positive side and be ready to play tomorrow.”

Logically, Seattle wasn’t going to win all seven of their games on this final homestand against AL West foes. The Astros and Rangers sit above them in the standings for a reason.

But it was how the Mariners lost that drove the deserved negative reaction.

They watched as their best pitcher, Luis Castillo, struggled to deliver anything close to dominance in such a big outing and then were reminded about the team’s offensive liabilities, going scoreless for eight innings against 40-year-old Justin Verlander.

Castillo pitched a forgettable six innings, giving up five runs on eight hits with a walk and eight strikeouts despite having, as Servais said, “stuff maybe as good of stuff as we’ve seen it all year.”

After working a scoreless first inning, including an overpowering strikeout of Altuve to start the game, Castillo’s outing imploded in the second inning.

Jose Abreu led off with a line drive to the gap in right-center that a sprinting Rodriguez couldn’t grab on one bounce, allowing it get to the wall. Abreu was credited with his first triple since 2021.

It looked as if Castillo might leave the lumbering first baseman stranded at third when he got Chas McCormick to ground out to second base without a run scoring and then struck out Jeremy Pena.

With two outs, Castillo got up 1-2 on Mauricio Dubon on a pair of elevated fastballs for swinging strikes. He was a strike away from a scoreless inning under difficult circumstances. But another 98-mph fastball on a 2-2 count stayed on the outside half of the plate. Dubon turned it into a line drive up the middle for an RBI single.

The Astros weren’t done. Light-hitting catcher Martin Maldonado took advantage of a sinker left in the middle of the plate on a 2-1 count, sending a double into the gap in left-center that allowed Dubon to score from first. Altuve made it 3-0 with a single to left to score Maldonado.

“Pitch location was a big part of that second and really the whole game,” Castillo said through interpreter Freddy Llanos. “That’s how things are. Nobody is perfect.”

A three-run deficit was disheartening but not insurmountable. But Castillo couldn’t keep it at three runs. In the third inning, Yordan Alvarez golfed a low slider below the strike zone deep into the seats in right-center for his 30th homer of the season.

Houston pushed the lead to 5-0 in the sixth inning with an impressive solo homer from Kyle Tucker. A 96-mph fastball that stayed on the inside half was launched off the facing of the upper deck for Tucker’s 29th homer of the season.

“Today, I felt different,” Castillo said. “I felt healthy and amped. You can tell on the velocity going up a little bit. But it doesn’t matter how you feel, sometimes it doesn’t go your way.”

Meanwhile, Verlander delivered the sort of outing for the Astros that was expected when they reacquired him in a trade at the deadline.

The veteran right-hander dominated Seattle, pitching eight scoreless innings and allowing three hits with a walk and eight strikeouts.

The Mariners’ best, and really only, scoring opportunity against Verlander to mount any sort of comeback came in the third inning.

With one out, Dominic Canzone singled to right field and Josh Rojas also followed with a single to right. A five-pitch walk to J.P. Crawford loaded the bases for Rodriguez.

The Mariners’ most dangerous hitter walked to the plate as the crowd stood and roared in anticipation.

But after refusing to chase a slider in a dirt, Rodriguez got over-aggressive on a 1-0 curveball and a hit soft, one-hop ground ball to shortstop Pena, who flipped it to Altuve for the start of an inning-ending double play.