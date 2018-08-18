Jose Altuve of Houston is returning from a knee injury and is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with the Class AAA Fresno Grizzlies, who are playing the Rainiers in Tacoma on Sunday. Altuve is expected to get “three or four at-bats,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said.

Altuve, recovering from a knee injury, is beginning a rehab assignment with the Class AAA Grizzlies. He will lead off and receive “three or four at-bats” in Tacoma, Astros manager A.J. Hinch told the Houston Chronicle.

Fresno won Saturday’s game 3-1.

