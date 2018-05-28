Rainiers manage just one earned run in lopsided loss.

Blake Taylor allowed one run on three hits in six innings and Jose Lobaton hit a three-run homer as the Las Vegas 51s cruised past the visiting Tacoma Rainiers 10-2 Monday night.

Taylor gave up one unearned run and three singles, striking out six and walking four.

Las Vegas led 4-0 in the third inning when Lobaton hit his three-run shot off Ashton Goudeau (1-2). Matthew den Dekker hit a two-run homer for the 51s.

Cesar Izturis Jr. doubled for the Rainiers, scoring Adam Law, who singled in the ninth inning.