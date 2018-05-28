Rainiers manage just one earned run in lopsided loss.
Blake Taylor allowed one run on three hits in six innings and Jose Lobaton hit a three-run homer as the Las Vegas 51s cruised past the visiting Tacoma Rainiers 10-2 Monday night.
Taylor gave up one unearned run and three singles, striking out six and walking four.
Las Vegas led 4-0 in the third inning when Lobaton hit his three-run shot off Ashton Goudeau (1-2). Matthew den Dekker hit a two-run homer for the 51s.
Cesar Izturis Jr. doubled for the Rainiers, scoring Adam Law, who singled in the ninth inning.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Mike Zunino’s homer in the 12th ends frustrating, painful night for Mariners on a happy note
- Mariners make myriad roster moves: Alex Colomé arrives, Nick Vincent to the DL and Taylor Motter is designated for assignment WATCH
- Short-handed Mariners come up with first sweep of season, beating Twins VIEW
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Huskies headed back to Women's College World Series after 6-0 victory over Alabama
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.