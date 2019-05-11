Three Las Vegas Aviators pitchers limited the visiting Tacoma Rainiers to four hits in a 4-1 Pacific Coast League victory Saturday night.

Tim Lopes hit a solo home run in the fifth inning for the Rainiers (17-20). Austin Nola had two hits.

Tyler Alexander (1-2) went five innings for the Aviators (22-15). He allowed one run and two hits, walking four and striking out four. Ben Bracewell pitched three scoreless innings and Brian Schlitter got the save.

Justus Sheffield went five innings for Tacoma, allowing seven hits and four runs, striking out six.