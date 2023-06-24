I really tried, honest I did. But without turning into a blatant homer, it’s virtually impossible to come up with a well-intentioned, impartial All-Star squad that favors the host team.

In an ideal world, T-Mobile Park would be teeming with Mariners on July 11, when the Midsummer Classic returns to Seattle for the first time since 2001. The Mariners had a whopping eight players on the American League squad that (almost) magical year, but the M’s fully earned that lopsided representation with their dominant play. This year will far more likely resemble Seattle’s other All-Star hosting foray in 1979, when first baseman Bruce Bochte was their lone representative at the Kingdome.

With the All-Star Game rapidly approaching, I felt it was appropriate to return to an exercise I used to do annually in my previous life as a full-time baseball writer: Selecting my own version of the full All-Star team. I rapidly remembered why I used to come away with migraines; squeezing the multitude of worthy players into a 32-man squad is a fool’s errand. Which, come to think of it, makes me fully qualified for the job.

What I quickly found is that while the Mariners have numerous players who are on the fringes of All-Star consideration, it would take an untoward amount of manipulation and favoritism to land them on the squad over more deserving candidates. Which is why you won’t find Jarred Kelenic, Julio Rodriguez, Ty France, George Kirby, Logan Gilbert or Paul Sewald on my list, much as I would have liked to give local fans more to cheer for than ex-Mariners in the celebrity softball game. Heading into the season, it would have been hard to fathom an All-Star Game in Seattle without Rodriguez, but unless MLB decides to reward sentiment over performance, the J-Rod Show will be limited to the Home Run Derby.

We already know the Mariners won’t have anyone in the starting lineup that will be announced on Thursday, since none qualified for the final round of voting. It seems almost a certainty that Luis Castillo will be named to the pitching staff, and not just because every team has to be a representative; he’s earned it.

Whether or not there will be any other Mariners is dependent largely upon how their peers view them. The pitchers and reserves on each squad (which are mandated to have 20 position players and 12 pitchers, four of them relievers) are chosen primarily by a ballot of the players. The Player Ballot accounts for a backup at each position, as well as eight pitchers — five starters and three relievers.

Advertising

Since 2017, the two managers — this year, Houston’s Dusty Baker in the AL, Philadelphia’s Rob Thomson in the NL — no longer have any say in the picks, so you don’t have to worry about any anti-Mariner bias emanating from the Astros. Instead, the final six players in each league (four pitchers and two position players) are chosen by the Commissioner’s Office, which must make sure that every team has an All-Star representative. That leaves a modicum of wiggle room to rectify glaring omissions — and perhaps cater to hometown sensibilities.

Here are my American and National League teams. Remember that a second wave of selections invariably occurs as players pull out because of injuries or workload. Also remember again that every major-league team must be represented. Oakland and Kansas City, too.

American League

First base

Who will start: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays, or Yandy Diaz, Rays.

Who should start: Diaz.

Reserves: Ryan Noda, Athletics.

Comment: Diaz might be the most unheralded star player in the American League and deserves a little overdue recognition.

It’s not easy coming up with an Athletics All-Star. I considered Brett Rooker and Esteury Ruiz, but Noda is getting on base at a .387 clip and leads the team in WAR, so apologies to Guerrero, Nathaniel Lowe and Anthony Rizzo, all of whom get bumped.

Second base

Who will start: Marcus Semien, Rangers, or Whit Merrifield, Blue Jays.

Advertising

Who should start: Semien.

Reserves: Brandon Drury, Angels.

Comment: Semien is the easiest choice this side of Shohei Ohtani, but finding a backup is not so easy. This has not been a strong year for AL second basemen, to the extent I gave serious consideration to the Mariners’ Jose Caballero. Despite his late arrival, Caballero’s WAR is a close third to Drury. But I have the nod to Drury largely because he’s played 22 more games for a playoff-contending team.

Third base

Who will start: Josh Jung, Rangers, or Matt Chapman, Blue Jays.

Who should start: Jose Ramirez, Guardians.

Reserves: Rafael Devers, Red Sox.

Comment: Ramirez is about as reliable a great player as there is in the American League. Hate to leave Jung, Chapman or Tampa Bay’s Isaac Paredes off my team, but again, the Red Sox need an All-Star.

Shortstop

Who will start: Bo Bichette, Blue Jays, or Corey Seager, Rangers.

Who should start: Wander Franco, Rays.

Reserves: Bichette, Seager.

Comment: Yes, Seager has played in only 44 games because of injuries, but he’s been so explosive — a .356/.418/.638 slash line — that he simply can’t be omitted.

Catcher

Who will start: Adley Rutschman, Orioles, or Jonah Heim, Rangers.

Who should start: Rutschman.

Reserves: Heim; Salvador Perez, Royals.

Comment: It’s always exciting to unveil a budding superstar like Rutschman at the All-Star Game. This will be the first of many appearances for the former Oregon State star, who should bring a large rooting section.

Advertising

Outfield

Who will start: Three among Aaron Judge, Yankees; Mike Trout, Angels; Randy Arozarena, Rays; Yordan Alvarez, Astros; Kevin Kiermaier, Blue Jays; and Adolis Garcia, Rangers.

Who should start: Judge, Arozarena, Alvarez.

Reserves: Trout; Luis Robert, White Sox; Garcia; Austin Hays, Orioles.

Comment: Judge (toe) and Alvarez (oblique) are both on the injured list, so there’s likely room here to add someone — possibly Julio or Kelenic, but more likely Alex Verdugo of Boston if he’s not already chosen for the squad.

Designated hitter

Who will start: Shohei Ohtani, Angels.

Who should start: Ohtani, by acclimation.

Reserves: None.

Comment: The best player in baseball could find his way onto the mound, too. At least, let’s hope so.

Pitchers

Who should be selected: Framber Valdez, Astros; Shane McClanahan, Rays; Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays; Sonny Gray, Twins; Joe Ryan, Twins; Luis Castillo, Mariners; Nathan Eovaldi, Rangers; Gerrit Cole, Yankees; Felix Bautista, Orioles; Yennier Cano, Orioles; Alex Lange, Tigers; Emmanuel Clase, Guardians.

Comment: Baker chose McClanahan to start last year’s All-Star Game, and he’s deserving again. But I would love to see Ohtani starting on the mound and hitting for himself — and I bet I’m not alone. Ohtani’s presence gives the AL the luxury of a 13-man pitching staff. I felt bad leaving off Sewald, but I also left off Jhoan Duran of the Twins and Carlos Estevez of the Angels, who had equally strong credentials. Gilbert and Kirby are just a wisp away from being All-Stars, with Bryce Miller not far behind.

National League

First base

Who will start: Freddie Freeman, Dodgers, or Matt Olson, Braves.

Who should start: Freeman.

Reserves: Olson; Pete Alonso, Mets; Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals.

Comment: The Braves essentially traded Freeman for a younger version in Olson — but as great as Olson is, Freeman has been better.

Sponsored

Second base

Who will start: Luis Arraez, Marlins, or Ozzie Albies, Braves.

Who should start: Arraez.

Reserves: Thairo Estrada, Giants.

Comment: Arraez’s bid for .400 is one of the best stories of the 2023 season and is guaranteed to be a huge talking point during All-Star week. Estrada gives Thomson some flexibility — he can play shortstop, too. It’s hard to keep Albies off — but there are a finite number of spots.

Third base

Who will start: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals, or Austin Riley, Braves.

Who should start: Arenado.

Reserves: Jeimer Candelario, Nationals.

Comment: Yes, Candelario is the token Washington National, but he also leads all NL third basemen — even Arenado — in FanGraphs’ WAR, so it’s warranted. Part of me would love to see MLB defy its usual cautious stance and take Reds rookie sensation Elly De La Cruz to Seattle. Yes, he’s only played in 16 games, but the All-Star Game is supposed to be about showcasing the game, and De La Cruz oozes superstardom. He would electrify T-Mobile — and by extension, the television audience.

Shortstop

Who will start: Orlando Arcia, Braves, or Francisco Lindor, Mets.

Who should start: Arcia.

Reserves: Dansby Swanson, Cubs.

Comment: Arcia and his .330/.388/.476 slash line catapults him to the top of the list. Too bad Cincinnati rookie Matt McLain didn’t get called up earlier, or he’d be a strong contender. The Reds might own the left side of the All-Star infield starting in 2024.

Catcher

Who will start: Sean Murphy, Braves, or Will Smith, Dodgers.

Who should start: Murphy.

Reserves: Smith; Elias Diaz, Rockies.

Comment: You know it’s a strong position when J.T. Realmuto doesn’t make the cut, and few will argue. Last year, the NL started the Contreras brothers in the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium — Willson catching and William at DH. Neither makes the cut this year.

Outfield

Who will start: Ronald Acuna, Braves. Also, two among Mookie Betts, Dodgers; Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks; Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Diamondbacks; and Michael Harris II, Braves.

Who should start: Acuna; Carroll; Betts.

Reserves: Juan Soto, Padres; Fernando Tatis, Padres; Gurriel.

Comment: One of the great moments of the game will be the introduction of Carroll, a budding superstar from Seattle. Carroll was taken in the draft out of Lakeside High School just four years ago and now is a legitimate MVP candidate for the upstart Diamondbacks. He’ll have to beat out his NL outfield mate Acuna, however.

Advertising

Ex-Mariner Jake Fraley makes a strong case for this squad, something few would have guessed when the Mariners traded him last year. I also hated to leave off Nick Castellanos and Jack Suwinski … but there’s a drive into deep left field …

Designated hitter

Who will start: J.D. Martinez, Dodgers or Bryce Harper, Phillies.

Who should start: Jorge Soler, Marlins.

Reserves: None.

Comment: Yes, DHs are allowed to be productive, contrary to Mariners evidence. And Soler, with 21 homers, has been productive enough to warrant his first All-Star selection in a career in which he has a 48-homer season, two World Series rings and a World Series MVP award.

Pitchers

Who should be selected: Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks; Merrill Kelly, Diamondbacks; Marcus Stroman, Cubs; Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers; Zach Wheeler, Phillies; Mitch Keller, Pirates; Spencer Strider, Braves; Bryce Elder, Braves; Alexis Diaz, Reds; Camilo Doval, Giants; Josh Hader, Padres; Devin Williams, Brewers.

Comment: The toughest decision came down to Doval or Pittsburgh’s David Bednar for the final bullpen spot. It’s simply impossible to ignore Doval’s dominance (48 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings). Could Kershaw start on the mound for the second year in a row? Gallen might get the nod on merit.