We know this about these Mariners nine games into the 2021 season — they ain’t giving up.

Kyle Seager hit a towering three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to complete yet another major comeback for the Mariners, who turned a six-run deficit into an 8-6 victory to claim a series win over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon at Target Field.

Seager’s ninth-inning home run — off one-time Seattle closer Alex Colome — was his second of the game. Seager started the Mariners’ comeback in the sixth inning with a solo homer off Twins starter Matt Shoemaker.

Seager reached base in all five of his plate appearances, with four hits and a walk. That raised his batting average to .314 and his on-base-plus-slugging percentage to .928.

At 5-4, the Mariners won their second series of the season. They continue their first road trip of the season starting with a four-game series in Baltimore on Monday.

Rafael Montero retired the heart of the Twins’ lineup — Nelson Cruz, Byron Buxton and Max Kepler — in order to close it out for the Mariners. It was his second save of the season.

The Mariners have shown an ability to fight this season.

On opening day against San Francisco, they turned a 5-0 deficit into an 8-7 walk-off victory.

It was a similar situation against the White Sox last Wednesday. The Mariners trailed 4-1 before a seven-run rally in the sixth inning propelled an 8-4 victory.

On Sunday, the Twins jumped out to a 6-0 lead through five innings against Seattle starter Chris Flexen.

The Mariners’ at-bats, meanwhile, were mostly futile against Shoemaker, the veteran right-hander who surrendered just two hits through the first five innings.

The Mariners appeared headed toward a lazy Sunday blowout on the road.

Instead, they rallied for four runs in the sixth inning and one more in the seventh to cut their deficit to one run.

Seager led off the sixth by belting Shoemaker’s hanging curveball deep out to right field for his first home run of the season.

Rookie Taylor Trammell then crushed an 81-mph changeup 421 feet out to right — a three-run shot that got the Mariners within 6-4.

That came one day after Trammell’s first career home run, a solo shot that sneaked over the wall at 371 feet.

Ty France scored on a Dylan Moore fielder’s choice in the seventh inning to get the Mariners within 6-5.

The Mariners came into Sunday ranked last in the American League with just six home runs through their first eight games. They hit three Sunday.