A new diet and workout plan focused on flexibility rather than pure strength has third baseman Kyle Seager skinnier and more mobile.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Kyle Seager knew he put in the work this offseason.

He discarded everything he’d done in the past for a new plan from a new voice to make him feel better in 2019. It was unfamiliar, uncomfortable and, at times, unnerving. And yet, his discipline overcame the doubt. His new workouts, diet and routine had him feeling better than ever before.

But in that day-to-day process, he didn’t comprehend the pounds being shaved off. So when Seager arrived to the Mariners complex a few days ago, he was overwhelmed by comments on his trimmed-down appearance.

“You see it right away, just the eye test and how his body is kind of transformed,” manager Scott Servais said. “He has a different look about him. He’s thinner, more lean.”

It wasn’t a long look at the mirror or a measurement on the scale that made him realize just how much his body had changed.

No, it was his uniform. It no longer fit properly.

As Seager warmed up and took ground balls on the first day of full-squad workouts, his jersey, which draped off him, kept coming untucked from a belt that had be cinched extra tight because he no longer could fill out his pants. He looked like a young kid wearing his dad’s uniform.

“Yeah, this isn’t going to work,” he said. “I guess I didn’t anticipate this part of it.”

After the workout, he immediately went to clubhouse manager Ryan Stiles to request new, properly fitting pairs of pants and jerseys.

Each year, there are dozens of stories about baseball players reporting to spring training in the best shape of their life. But for Seager, this was more than that.

“I didn’t go into the winter saying I want to lose ‘x’ amount of pounds,” Seager said. “I wanted to clean up my body, get rid of some of the extra inflammation, just weight I didn’t need. If I had cleaned off some of the fat and gained muscle and weight, that would have been fine, too. Doing all this stuff, I got rid of all the stuff I wanted to get rid of, I cleaned up the diet and ended up losing weight. But that wasn’t necessarily the goal.”

A major part of the goal was to avoid enduring another forgettable season like 2018, which was statistically the worst of his career.

He finished with a .221 batting average, a .273 on-base percentage and .400 slugging percentage, all career lows for a full season. His 36 doubles, 22 homers and 78 runs batted in, numbers which some players would love, were not acceptable to him. And he also played most of the season with seething pain in his left big toe due to an avulsion fracture that wouldn’t heal.

“I felt it mostly when I was standing,” he joked of the toe. “Other than that, it was all right. When I was sleeping at night, it felt great. Sitting in a chair? Awesome.

“We were playing for something really big, and I wanted to be a part of it. I wanted to help. Unfortunately I didn’t help as much as I should have. That’s certainly a regret of mine.”

When the Mariners offense sputtered in late July and August and the team faded from the postseason race, he couldn’t help, hitting .200 with a .244 OBP, .344 slugging percentage with 11 doubles, five homers and 23 RBI in those two months.

“I know what doesn’t work now, so that was good for me,” Seager said. “I know the swings that didn’t work, so those are positives. But it also really opened my eyes and pointed out that I needed to make some adjustments and I needed to make some changes, physically.”

So he went to Jason Lindsay, the owner of TopTeam Performance in Charlotte, N.C. Lindsay’s company works extensively with golfers and even NASCAR pit crews but also has a program for baseball players.

When Seager first met Lindsay, he realized his old plan was antiquated in so many ways. Seager’s transformation was going to take a full commitment that included driving an hour each way to Huntersville, N.C., and less time hunting and fishing. It also included homework. To start, Lindsay gave Seager a detailed plan of stretches he had to do every morning and every night.

“My body was really, really inflexible in a lot of areas,” Seager said.

“My back would always get tight on me. That was just something that throughout the season it would always do that. I thought of it as, ‘You play third base, you do about 150 squats a day basically over there, you swing a lot and you are going to get tight. It makes sense.’ But going to Jason, he pointed out a lot of other areas on my body that were tight that were causing the back to be an issue.”

While Seager was letting his toe heal, he found out the real nature of the injury.

“I found out I basically broke it because I wasn’t flexible enough,” he said. “It wasn’t a foul ball. Everything was so tight it literally just popped, basically. That was kind of eye-opening where you have that type of a deal. That’s a problem, right?”

Upon instruction, Seager also cleaned up his diet. Though it’s not the first time he’d heard such a request.

“I’ve always been a little bit routine-driven, and my wife has wanted me to eat healthier for years,” he said. “So it was everything she’d been telling me for years, but as soon as [Lindsay] said it, I bought in a little more.”

He’ll give himself a cheat meal of pizza or perhaps a dessert once a week but admittedly doesn’t like how he feels after ingesting it. He learned about food and took on a different mindset about it. In fact, he likes certain aspects of the diet.

“I love the breakfast,” he said. “It’s lot of eggs. It’s a lot of food. I’m eating a lot of food, but it’s good food and I’m cooking it a healthy way. It’s not that I’m eating something outrageously crazy. You are preparing it differently, you are eating it cleaner, but it’s still the same things. I put some spinach in there. I tried the kale, and it was supposed to be part of the diet, but I didn’t love that as much. I ended up liking spinach a lot.”

But this change isn’t an offseason one-off. It’s going to continue into the season, with Lindsay’s help, and beyond, regardless of the on-field statistical results.

“This is something that, say, this year doesn’t go well or something like that, this isn’t something that will change,” he said. “I needed to clean up my body physically and the dietary stuff and everything, it’s not something I really need to go back to. It’s a process, but I feel much better.”