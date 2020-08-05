Perhaps it was fitting that Kyle Seager’s milestone home run came after Angels manager Joe Maddon went to a left-handed reliever just before he was going to come to the plate in the third inning. For the better part of his career with the Mariners, even over the past three seasons when he’s battled injuries and suboptimal production, Seager could still hit homers off left-handed pitchers better than just about any left-handed hitter in baseball.

With runners on first and second and just one out and starter Julio Teheran having already thrown 52 pitches, Maddon decided to play the left-on-left matchup and went to lefty Ryan Buchter out of the bullpen to face Seager.

When a 1-1 fastball stayed on the inner half of the plate, Seager did what he’s done to so many other lefty pitchers brought in to face him — damage.

Seager crushed a towering three-run homer to right field, changing a one-run deficit into a lead the Mariners would never quite relinquish — despite Mike Trout’s continued herculean efforts against them — in a 7-6 win over the Angels.

The three-run blast — his second homer of the season — was 200th homer of Seager’s career, which has been spent entirely in a Mariners’ uniform.

Only Ken Griffey Jr. (417), Edgar Martinez (309) and Jay Buhner (307) have hit more homers in a Mariners uniform.

Advertising

It was his 71st home run off a left-handed pitcher. In an era where left-handed hitters wilt at the site of a left-handed pitcher on the mound, Seager has flourished.

While Seager has 200 homers in his career, it only feels like Trout has 200 career homers against the Mariners.

Officially, he has 44 homers vs. Seattle in 159 career games, including 27 at T-Mobile Park after hitting two more long balls on Wednesday night. After returning from a four-day absence following the birth of his first child on Tuesday, Trout homered in his first at-bat. He has three diners in his first two games as a father.

Both of his homers narrowed the Mariners’ lead to one run.

The first came off Marco Gonzales in the sixth inning. The Mariners came into the inning with a 4-1 lead thanks to Seager’s third-inning homer and an RBI single from Kyle Lewis in the fifth inning.

With two outs, David Fletcher hit a solo homer down the left field line and Trout made it back-to-back homers, smashing a 0-2 sinker that stayed up in the zone.

Advertising

With only a one-run lead and Gonzales done after seven innings of work, the Mariners’ tried to make things easier for a bullpen that’s been wildly erratic and far from lockdown. The Mariners took advantage of an Angels’ bullpen that has also been shaky early in the season. Austin Nola came up big with two outs, smashing a two-run double to right-center while Evan White snapped an 0-for-17 streak with an RBI double to right field that made it 7-3.

Four runs had to be enough, right?

Well, it proved to be just enough.

Right-hander Taylor Williams, who had been one of the Mariners’ better relievers this season, didn’t pitch like it. He gave up a single to Jo Adell and hit Max Stassi with a pitch to start the inning. He came back to retire David Fletcher. When Williams tossed a wild pitch to put runners on second and third and leave first base open, it seemed like a walk to Trout would be coming.

Instead, Williams went after Trout and even appeared to have him struck out with an elevated fastball on a 2-2 pitch. But home plate umpire Cory Blaser called it a ball. And, of course, Trout hit the next pitch into the upper deck of left for a three-run homer to make it 7-6.

Veteran right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. made the one-run lead hold up, working a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his first save of the season.

Gonzales gave the Mariners just their second seven-inning start of the season to pick up the win and improve to 2-1. He pitched seven complete innings, allowing three runs on three hits — all solo homers — with no walks and seven strikeouts.