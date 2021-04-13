Slow starter?

Not this version of Kyle Seager.

The veteran third baseman was often criticized for his slow starts to seasons that often included plate production well below expectations.

But thus far in 2021, he’s been one of the best hitters in baseball, particularly when his team needs it most.

After watching closer Rafael Montero blow his third save of the season, failing to protect a one-run lead in Game 1 of a doubleheader vs. the Orioles, Seager gave the Mariners a lead they didn’t lose again in a 4-3 win.

Facing lefty Tannger Scott, Seager narrowly missed out on another game-winning home run, settling for a RBI double off the top of wall in deep right-center field of Camden Yards. Mitch Haniger scored easily on the play.

Kendall Graveman worked a scoreless bottom of the eighth to pick up the save.

Montero entered the game with a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh. He got two quick outs, but allowed a double to Ryan Mountcastle and D.J. Stewart’s groundball to the left side beat the shifted infield.

Montero’s performance ruined a solid outing from starter Justus Sheffield.

Sheffield pitched six innings, allowing two runs on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts. He cruised through the first four innings, holding the Orioles scoreless. But with two outs in the fifth inning, he issued a four-pitch walk to D.J. Stewart and then left a 2-1 fastball up in the strike zone to Ramon Urias, which turned into a two-run homer.

The Mariners scored three quick runs on Orioles starter John Means, who allowed just one total run in his first two starts of the season. Ty France took advantage of a misplaced 2-2 changeup from Means, hammering a solo homer to left-center for a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

In the second inning, Tom Murphy worked a 2-0 count and crushed a fastball for a solo homer. Murphy’s first homer of the season was measured at 419 feet. The Mariners tacked on another run when Evan White walked, advanced to second on J.P. Crawford’s first of singles in the game and scored on Mitch Haniger’s hard groundball single to center that made it 3-0.