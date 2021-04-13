Slow starter?

Not this version of Kyle Seager.

The veteran third baseman was often criticized for his slow starts to seasons that often included plate production well below expectations.

But thus far in 2021, he’s been one of the best hitters in baseball, particularly when his team needs it most.

After watching closer Rafael Montero blow his third save of the season, failing to protect a one-run lead in Game 1 of a doubleheader vs. the Orioles, Seager gave the Mariners a lead they didn’t lose again in a 4-3 win.

Facing lefty Tanner Scott, Seager narrowly missed out on another game-winning home run, settling for a RBI double off the top of wall in deep right-center field of Camden Yards. Mitch Haniger scored easily on the play.

Kendall Graveman worked a scoreless bottom of the eighth to pick up the save.

Seager hit a pair of homers in the Mariners’ comeback victory over the Twins. on Sunday, including three-run blast in the ninth inning. Over his last five games, he’s got 10 hits in 18 at-bats with two doubles, two homers and nine RBIs compared to a 3-for-20 showing in his first give games of the season.

“He’s really swung it well,” manager Scott Servais said. “He didn’t have a lot of luck when he was hitting the ball hard in the first few games. It’s turned around for him here in the last four games. He had really good at-bats today against quality left handed pitchers.”

As for the slow starter label, Seager has a career .249/.321/.431 slash line in 174 games played in March and April. He also didn’t play in April in 2019 due to injury and 2020 due to pandemic. A glance at his year-by-year April splits show a .292/.359/.491 slash line 28 games in 2013 and also an ugly .159/.266/.378 line 2016.

Montero entered the game with a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh. He got two quick outs, but allowed a double to Ryan Mountcastle and D.J. Stewart’s soft groundball through the left side to beat the shifted infield.

Montero’s performance ruined a solid outing from starter Justus Sheffield, who bounced back after a subpar start to open the season.

Sheffield pitched six innings, allowing two runs on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts. He cruised through the first four innings, holding the Orioles scoreless while displaying a plus changeup and his always outstanding slider. But with two outs in the fifth inning, he issued a four-pitch walk to D.J. Stewart and then left a 2-1 fastball up in the strike zone to Ramon Urias, which turned into a two-run homer.

“I was getting some quick outs with it,” he said of the changeup. “And that was the game plan going into it. In my last outing, my changeup was getting hit hard. And it was just cutting on me. This week was a work week with that pitch. I was able to execute it well tonight.”

The Mariners scored three quick runs on Orioles starter John Means, who allowed just one total run in his first two starts of the season. Ty France took advantage of a misplaced 2-2 changeup from Means, hammering a solo homer to left-center for a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

In the second inning, Tom Murphy worked a 2-0 count and crushed a fastball for a solo homer. Murphy’s first homer of the season was measured at 419 feet. The Mariners tacked on another run when Evan White walked, advanced to second on J.P. Crawford’s first of singles in the game and scored on Mitch Haniger’s hard groundball single to center that made it 3-0.

“Really good job by our hitting coaches in identifying what Means early on and what the approach should be,” Servais said. “Obviously this guy has a riding fastball and pitches up in the zone. Our guys were ready for it. We’ve worked him for some pretty good counts and took advantage of it. You can have the greatest plan in the world, but you’ve still got to execute it. And that’s a credit to our guys. They were ready to go right for the first pitch.”