TACOMA — Kyle Seager had two hits and three RBI as the Mariners third baseman played a big part in the slugfest for Tacoma as the Rainiers posted a 12-3 victory over Fresno in Pacific Coast League action Tuesday night.

Seager is expected to join the Mariners on Saturday after a 60-day stint on the injured list after wrist surgery.

Ian Miller also had a big day for the Rainiers (22-24) with four of the team’s 19 hits against the Grizzlies (23-22). He had a homer and five RBI. Austin Nola and Braden Bishop each added three hits with Nola contributing three RBI. Jose Lobaton added a homer for the winners.

Erik Swanson tossed the first three innings for Tacoma, and he allowed three earned runs on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts. R.J, Alaniz got the victory in relief, throwing two innings and allowing just two hits. Sam Tuivailala was perfect in his one inning of work.