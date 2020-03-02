Rockies 9, Mariners 6 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

Justus Sheffield pitched three innings, allowing one run on two hits with four strikeouts. He flashed a fastball that sat 92-93 mph with a swing-and-miss slider and an improved changeup.

While Sheffield looked solid, the pitchers that followed him did not, specifically Wei-Yin Chen, Zach Grotz and Erik Swanson, who gave up a combined eight runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched.

Player of the game

Kyle Seager went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a RBI and a run scored. Seager lashed baseballs to left-center and right-center and pulled one down the right-field line.

Quotable

“Day off tomorrow for everybody. I think we need it. We’ve been getting a lot of work done. We’ll come back after that with a good stretch of games before we have our next day off. Pitchers will pick it up and you’ll see our position players play a little bit deeper in games as we move forward.” — Scott Servais.

On tap

The Mariners have Tuesday off. They will return to action on Wednesday afternoon, traveling to Tempe to face the Angels.

Box score

03.02.20 Box Score by Ryan Divish on Scribd