MINNEAPOLIS — Kyle Seager can’t name the pitchers and situations for all 1,000 of his big-league hits. But he can quickly tell you the name and details of the first one, on July 10, 2011.

“It was off Dan Haren,” he said. “Line drive to center field and Mike Trout missed it and I ended up on third base.”

It was Seager’s fourth game of his MLB career and Trout’s second game.

“I got called up a day or two before him,” Seager said. “Jack Wilson told me that if I didn’t get a hit in that game I was going to have wear my pants up in the next game. And that’s not a good look for me.”

Hit No. 1,000 came Saturday in a bitterly cold 11-4 win over the Twins at Target Field.

His 999th hit was a two-run homer off the foul pole earlier in the game. The 1,000th was a line-drive single into right off lefty Zach Duke in the eighth inning. He is the ninth player to reach that many hits as a Mariner.

“That’s pretty special,” he said. “I knew at the end of last year that I had gotten close. I didn’t realize that was number 1,000. So that’s something I’m pretty proud of.”

It was mentioned that he’s just over 2,000 behind Ichiro’s total hits in the major leagues and 3,300 behind his combined hits in MLB and Japan.

“At the rate I’m going, I think if I play till I’m about 73, I will catch him,” Seager said. “So I’m on a good pace.”

A traditionally slow starter, the Mariners need him to buck tradition, particularly with Nelson Cruz and Mike Zunino on the disabled list.

“It’s a great milestone,” manager Scott Servais said. “He’s been a heck of a Mariner. He’s off to a little bit of a slow start, but it’s still early yet. It was a nice ballgame for him today. I know he’s felt better the last couple of days with his swing, so hopefully it carries over the rest of the road trip.”

Injury updates

Could the Mariners’ lineup be back to full strength when the team returns to Safeco Field on Friday to open a seven-game homestand?

It’s possible that designated hitter Nelson Cruz (right ankle sprain), catcher Mike Zunino (oblique strain) and outfielder Ben Gamel (oblique strain) will all be ready to come off the disabled list.

“There’s a chance we could get close to having three of our projected starters back by then, but it’s just a chance,” Servais said. “We’ll wait and see.”

Cruz injured the ankle falling down the dugout steps a week ago. The swelling is now gone from the ankle and he’s scheduled to start hitting off a tee and in the cage.

“We’re hopeful,” Servais said. “But until he gets into much baseball activity, it’s hard to know when he should be available.”

The Mariners had hoped to bring Zunino back this weekend, but decided to back off that plan. They wanted to make sure there is no issue with his oblique, particularly at the plate.

“You just want to make sure he’s comfortable and not prohibited,” Servais said. “The biggest thing coming back from an oblique sometimes is the swing and miss. You want to make sure he’s OK there.”

Gamel is fully healthy and playing on a rehab assignment. He just needs to amass at-bats and innings before coming back, since he missed almost all of the Cactus League season.

Note

• The weather is expected to be bad Sunday with an added element — snow, maybe 3-5 inchesl. Sources said the Twins will make a decision on whether to cancel the game early, allowing the Mariners a chance to get to Kansas City ahead of schedule and avoid any travel issues.

If the game is canceled, it could be made up May 14. Both teams are off that day and the Mariners will be coming off a series in Detroit.