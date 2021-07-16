Kyle Seager’s eyes seemed to light up.

Stepping up to the plate with a 2-1 lead, and a runner on first against Los Angeles Angels’ starter Andrew Heaney, Seager saw a pitch he rarely gets anymore: an inside fastball. It wasn’t where the Angels lefty wanted it. Catcher Max Stassi was set up outside, but if baseball is a game of inches, then 17 of them — the width of home plate — can determine a game.

Seager unloaded on Heaney’s offering, launching a home run, his 17th of the season, deep over the wall in right-center, helping hand the Mariners the 6-5 victory. The win is their fourth in the past five games, three of which have come against the Angels.

Few on the Mariners’ roster needed the pause more than Seager. The veteran third baseman missed the team’s last two games before the break after fouling a pitch off his right shin, leaving a bruise manager Scott Servais said, “Still looked really bad.” Seager clearly wasn’t bothered, and the home run was his second in his past three games.

The rest of the Mariners’ lineup looked just as fresh. They scored quickly in the top of the first, after Mitch Haniger singled and moved to second after first baseman Ty France was hit by a pitch. A fly ball moved both runners up 90 feet before a base hit from designated hitter Luis Torrens brought the left fielder home to give the Mariners (49-43) a 1-0 lead.

The Angels (45-45) struck back immediately. With one out in the bottom of the second, Stassi teed off on Mariners’ starter Chris Flexen’s 1-0 pitch, hitting a solo shot to right-center. His seventh home run of the season, tying the game 1-1.

Stassi’s homer seemed to continue the righty’s woes on the road. Flexen (9-3) entered Friday night’s game with a 1.76 ERA at T-Mobile Park, and a 6.97 ERA away. Instead, he locked things down. Flexen went seven innings, allowing six hits and just one run. He struck out two and gave up one walk. The performance also ensures eight of righty’s past nine outings have lasted six innings or longer.

While Flexen dominated on the mound, the Mariners found him some run support. Haniger doubled to start the fourth, before a nice piece of hitting by France, who took Heaney’s outside pitch the other way, scored the Seattle right fielder for the second time in the game, extending Seattle’s lead to 2-1.

France’s base hit brought up Seager, who punished Heaney’s mistake to break the game open for Seattle. The Angels’ lefty didn’t last much longer, and the Mariners chased him after the fourth inning. Heaney (5-7) finished the night after just four innings pitched, allowing six hits and four runs, all earned.

The Angels’ bullpen was able to stifle the M’s offense for a few innings after Heaney’s departure, but the three-run lead was enough for Flexen. The righty’s extended outing was even more valuable as the Mariners played their first game without Héctor Santiago, who’s foreign substance suspension was upheld on Thursday. Seattle will play its next 10 games with just 25 players on its roster instead of the normal 26.

Fittingly, it was Haniger who wrapped up the scoring for the Mariners. A two-run home run against Angels’ reliever Dylan Bundy capped a 3 for 5 night for the M’s right fielder. He scored three times and added two RBI, coming up just a triple shy of the cycle. The halos scrapped a run against M’s reliever Anthony Misiewicz in the bottom of the eighth, and Kendall Graveman surrendered three, all unearned, in the ninth, but Paul Sewald shut the door with the tying run on third to secure the win.

Seattle will try to clinch the series Saturday when its takes on the Angels for Game 2. First pitch is scheduled for 6:07 p.m. Lefty Yusei Kikuchi (6-4) is the projected starter for Seattle, though he pulled out of the All-Star Game Tuesday, while right-handed pitcher Alex Cobb (6-3) will take the hill for the Angels.

Notes

Outfielder Jake Fraley was a late scratch Friday. He was replaced in left field by Shed Long Jr.

BOX SCORE