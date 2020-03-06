Mariners 9, Dodgers 3 at Camelback Ranch, Glendale, Ariz.

Notable

His first deep shot to right-center was caught at the wall. The next was caught in the Mariners’ bullpen. Kyle Lewis broke open a 3-3 game in the seventh inning, smashing an opposite-field grand slam off Reymin Guduan to lead the Mariners to an easy win.

Seattle had been shut out in its previous two games. But Lewis and Jake Fraley, two of the projected opening-day starting outfielders, made sure that wouldn’t happen. Fraley went 2 for 4 with a solo homer and an RBI single while scoring two runs.

The Mariners banged out 12 hits, including six extra-base hits.

Lefty Nick Margevicius gave the Mariners a decent outing facing a lineup of almost all of the Dodgers’ regulars. The only glaring absence was Mookie Betts. Margevicius pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing one run on three hits with two walks and four strikeouts. His only run allowed came in the second inning. He loaded the bases with one out and then got Matt Beaty to hit into a double play that allowed a run to score.

Seattle also got five innings of shutout relief from five different pitchers.

Player of the game

Lewis came into the game with just two hits in 17 at-bats — a solo homer and a single. But he didn’t feel like he was slumping. The ball he drove to right-center early in the game was indicative of his past results.

“I don’t really feel like I was in a funk,” he said. “I feel like I’ve been hitting the ball hard fairly consistently. But it’s getting caught. I continued to hit the ball hard and swing at good pitches, which I felt like I was doing that all night. Any time they don’t catch it, it’s cool. It’s cool to have one go over the fence in a big spot. Even in a spring-training game.”

Quotable

“It was a fun game. And we haven’t had one of those in a few days. It was nice to get everyone involved. We made the plays. And when you strike out 16, you don’t have to make too many of them. The quality of at-bats tonight were really good, top to bottom.” — manager Scott Servais.

On tap

The Mariners return to Peoria Stadium on Saturday to host the Oakland A’s. Right-hander Kendall Graveman will get the start for the Mariners against his former team. Also scheduled to pitch for Seattle are right-handers Cody Anderson, Yoshihisa Hirano, Dan Altavilla, Brandon Brennan and lefty Taylor Guilbeau. Oakland will start lefty Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 Pacific. The game will be televised by ROOT Sports and broadcast live on mariners.com and ESPN 710-AM.

Video highlights

Box score

