For the first time in 358 days, manager Scott Servais was able to pencil Kyle Lewis into his starting lineup.

After missing almost all of last season due to right knee issues, including what was ultimately season-ending surgery to repair a torn meniscus, Lewis was back in uniform for the Mariners as the designated hitter and batting seventh for Tuesday night’s game at T-Mobile Park.

“We’ve got Kyle Lewis in the lineup,” Servais said in his pregame media session. “I’m excited about that. We’ll see once he gets through on the field pregame, make sure he’s good to go. We are planning on all systems go once we tee it up here at 6:40. I’m excited to have him back. It’s been a long time. It’s been almost a year I think since he played a major league game.”

Indeed, Lewis’ last game was May 31 at T-Mobile Park also against the A’s. After failing to make a difficult leaping catch in the outfield, he left the game with right knee pain.

“It’s just a weird kind of full circle moment to be facing the same team and the same pitcher (James Kaprelian),” Lewis said.

A few days later he was diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his right knee. He later underwent surgery on June 11. The Mariners hoped that he might return late in the season as a designated hitter and help an offense that was heavily reliant on the top of its batting order. But he suffered a setback while running and sliding during a rehab session and was later shut down for the season.

He played in 36 games, posting a .246/.333/.392 slash line with four doubles, five homers, 11 RBI, 16 walks and 37 strikeouts in 147 plate appearances.

It was the second time in the 2021 season that playing defense caused a knee issue. Lewis suffered a bone bruise in the right knee in the final week of 2021 spring training while trying to make a catch at the wall. He was forced to start the season on the injured list and missed the first 17 games.

Lewis arrived at spring training not quite ready for full activity. While his teammates were full participants, Lewis was still building strength in the knee. The 2022 season started without him. He remained in Arizona, moving to full workouts and game action. He finished up a 20-day rehab stint with Class AAA Tacoma on Sunday.

When Lewis woke up Tuesday morning, knowing he was going to finally going to play in a MLB game, he felt excitement and even a little anxiety.

“It’s definitely a lot of emotions,” he said. “There have been a lot of steps to it, a lot of different ups and downs and some dark times, some highs and lows. I’ve just been trying to take every day in stride and just enjoy all the moments because it really puts it into perspective when you have to deal with so many things.”

A third surgery to the right knee, the setback and the uncertainty of his return tested his mentality of “embracing the journey.”

“When you are away, it can feel like you are in isolation and it can get kind of distant,” he said. “It was cool to be back around the guys coming back to Arizona to be able to be around ballplayers, hitting BP. That kind of helped me get in the flow of it. Then watching the season start, watching the guys play, just keeps you on point.”

The immediate plan for Lewis is to be used only as a designated hitter with Servais saying, “obviously he’s not going to play in the outfield anytime soon.”

How much he will play is based on how Lewis feels each day after batting practice. It’s unlikely that he will play three or four days in a row to start.

“It really will be day to day,” Servais said. “Night game tonight, if it goes well tonight, can he be available tomorrow? We’ll wait and see. There’ll be a lot of right up to game-time type of decisions going forward in the early going until he gets into a good routine. It’s seeing how he’s feeling and how he’s bouncing back.”

If Lewis can DH at least four to fives times per week, it should help a lineup desperate for another power presence with Mitch Haniger on the injured list.

“He gives you good at-bat and he’s got all kinds of power,” Servais said. “The big thing is to keep him healthy. If he stays healthy and we keep him in the lineup, we’ll get positive production from him. That’s what we’re looking for. That’s what he’s looking for.”

Lewis worked on finding a routine as a designated hitter during his time with Tacoma.

“The (stationary) bicycle is definitely going to be very important in staying warm in between at-bats,” he said. “There’s different exercises, keeping the core engaged right before you go up to hit. I’ve got a pretty good routine on that.”

The knee problems started in his first professional season after being taken with the 11th overall pick in the first round of the 2016 draft.

On July 19, 2016, Lewis suffered a gruesome knee injury in an awkward play at home plate while trying to avoid a collision with a catcher resulting in a torn anterior cruciate ligament as well as a torn medial and lateral meniscus. He required season-ending reconstructive surgery the following month.

After playing in part of the 2017 season, Lewis was still bothered by discomfort in the knee during offseason workouts. He opted to have surgery to repair the pad near his patella and remove a bone fragment early in February 2018, delaying his start to that season.

