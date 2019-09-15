It is so very early in Kyle Lewis’ professional career. Certainly way too soon to proclaim any sort of career potential based solely on his production.

But there’s no denying what the former first-round pick has displayed so far, namely as a jolt of electricity to the end of this otherwise forgettable 2019 season.

Lewis did it again, hitting his fourth home run in the sixth game of his first big-league season, and again it was in a big spot. His three-run blast over the wall in dead center gave the Mariners life in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Then in the ninth, Lewis advanced Austin Nola from first to third hit of the game before Nola scored from third on Tom Murphy’s bases-loaded walk-off walk in the Mariners’ 11-10 comeback victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at T-Mobile Park.

It was their second walk-off win in as many days after Omar Narvaez’s walk-off home run in the 10th inning Saturday night.

But how about Lewis?

He’s reached base in all six games he’s played, and that eighth-inning shot was the spark the Mariners needed in a five-run rally to tie the game. They entered the frame trailing, 10-5.

Simply a sensational start to Lewis’ career.

Except if he needs any notifying, maybe fellow rookie Justus Sheffield can attest to just how suddenly things can go from really good to really not in big-league baseball.

Sheffield, in his fifth MLB start, went from what was shaping to be the best outing of his season to chaos when the White Sox scored eight runs on him and reliever Brandon Brennan in the fifth inning to erase the Mariners’ 5-0 lead.

Here was Sheffield’s stellar line entering the fifth inning: 4 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 8 strikeouts (already a career-best) on a comfortable 52 pitches.

His final line: 4 1/3 innings, 6 hits, 6 runs (5 earned), 1 walk, 8 strikeouts on 82 pitches.

It seemed like Sheffield had total control of his fastball, slider and changeup until that fifth frame, when he threw four consecutive balls to walk leadoff hitter Yolmer Sanchez (never ideal).

He should have induced a ground ball out after that, but Austin Nola misplayed it at first base and then just missed an all-out dive to try to beat Zack Collins to the bag.

Adam Engel followed by crushing a three-run home run to left field.

Jose Abreu later picked up his American League-best 117th RBI on a single before Mariners manager Scott Servais pulled Sheffield’s plug — having faced seven batters and getting just one out in the fifth.

But the floodgates officially opened two batters later. Former Mariners catcher Welington Castillo belted a grand slam off Brandon Brennan to give the White Sox an 8-5 lead.

That was after the Mariners batted around for five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, which was kick-started by Lewis’ leadoff double and highlighted by fellow rookie Donnie Walton, who was called up from Class AA Arkansas the same day as Lewis on Sept. 10, got his first career RBI on a bases-loaded single.

Mallex Smith and Austin Nola then drove in three more runners with singles. Each of the first six Mariners batters reached to knock White Sox Starter Ivan Nova out of the game after 3 1/3 innings.

But the Mariners didn’t add on until trailing 10-5 in the eighth. Kyle Seager hit an RBI single before Lewis’ three-run jack — Lewis’ ninth RBI in his six games.

Daniel Vogelbach then walked, Keon Broxton entered to pinch run and with two outs Mallex Smith shortly after followed with the game-tying single to score the speedy Broxton from second, though an offline throw to the plate certainly helped.

Murphy stepped to the plate with one out in the bottom of the ninth, bases loaded after Dee Gordon was intentionally walked after Lewis’ single. Murphy rallied from a 1-2 count to draw the walk-off walk.

Notes

• MLB issued a statement saying it regretted that a miscommunication between the White Sox and the umpires in the Mariners’ 2-1 win Saturday night resulted in no review of Narvaez’s walk-off home run against his former team.

It initially appeared the White Sox were challenging whether Narvaez’s shot to right-center really went over the wall before it bounced back onto the outfield grass.

But Mariners manager Scott Servais said umpires told him the White Sox were appealing whether Narvaez touched home plate after rounding the bases.

“In last night’s game there was a conversation between the umpires and the White Sox as to the procedure for potentially reviewing two different aspects of the game-ending play,” MLB’s statement read. “There was then a misinterpretation regarding Chicago’s desire to have any aspect of the play reviewed. We regret that this miscommunication resulted in not reviewing the home run call on the field.”

• OF Domingo Santana (elbow inflammation) will travel with the Mariners when they embark for a three-game series, starting Tuesday, in Pittsburgh against the Pirates, and Servais said he’ll likely get some pinch-hitting opportunities. If that goes well, Santana could start in the outfield for the first time since heading to the IL on Aug. 20 after the Mariners head to Baltimore on Friday.