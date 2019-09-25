The on-going audition of Kyle Lewis for the Mariners’ opening day roster continued on Wednesday when he got the start in center field in the season series finale vs. the Astros.

It was Lewis’ first start in center at the major-league level. He played three innings in center in the extra innings victory over the Pirates on Thursday. The rest of his starts have been in right field.

“He’s played all three positions, all year,” manager Scott Servais said of Lewis’ time in the minor leagues. “I said when he first came up, we’d move him all around and it’s an opportunity to see him do that.”

Indeed, Lewis was drafted as a center fielder out of Mercer when he was selected with the 11th overall pick in 2016. At the time, most scouts projected him to end up in a corner outfield spot. He had good speed, but his size and potential power at the plate profiled more as a right fielder. But the comparisons to Adam Jones were also common. The Mariners’ original plan was to let him play center field until he showed that it was necessary to move him to a corner outfield spot.

The plan was adjusted when Lewis suffered a gruesome knee injury that ended his first season of professional baseball prematurely. When he returned from the extensive surgery, the Mariners monitored the amount of time he spent in the field. In 49 games in 2017, he played center field in 21 games and appeared as designated hitter in the rest. In 2018, following a clean-up surgery in the offseason, Lewis played in 86 games, 52 in center field, 12 in right field, two in left field and the rest at designated hitter.

With a completely healthy offseason allowing him to play a full season of games with Class AA Arkansas, Lewis moved all over, playing 99 of 122 games in the outfield — 35 in center, 49 in left field and 15 in right field.

It’s not impossible to envision him as the opening day left fielder next season with a platoon Mallex Smith/Braden Bishop in center field and a healthy Mitch Haniger in right field. But being able to play some center if needed only makes Lewis’ resume better.

“He’s played all three his whole minor-league career,” Servais said, not wanting to make a big deal of the situation. “I don’t know if he settles in center field. I think he probably ends up on a corner when it’s all said and done. I just want to take a look at it and see how it plays out. He can cover some ground. Biggest things you have to take charge and you have to go get it. This will be good for him.”

It’s been Lewis’ production at the plate that has been highlight since making his debut. He hit six homers in his first 10 games and came into Wednesday with a .302/.333/698 slash line.

“I’ve been very impressed with him since he’s been here,” Servais said. “He’s learned a lot in the few weeks that he’s been. Some nights have been really good and other nights have been growth periods.”