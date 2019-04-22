ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kristopher Negron hit a two-run double and Tacoma benefitted from Albuquerque mistakes to score five runs in the ninth inning Monday en route to an 8-6 victory over the host Isotopes.

Trailing by three runs going into the ninth of the Pacific Coast League game, the Rainiers (7-12) loaded the bases when Negron got the rally rolling. After that, a throwing error allowed another Tacoma run to score, and then runs followed on a wild pitch and a passed ball.

Tacoma scored its eight runs on just six hits, but eight walks issued by Albuquerque (11-8) pitchers certainly helped.

Negron led the offense with two doubles. Braden Bishop added his first Class AAA homer and had two runs batted in.

Parker Market got his first save of the season working a perfect ninth inning.