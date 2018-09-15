Acquired from the Diamondbacks on Aug. 30, Negron might be the leading candidate for the opening day utility spot in 2019.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — With just days remaining in the Class AAA season, Kristopher Negron wasn’t expecting to be traded and called up to the big leagues.

The 32-year-old veteran utility player was finishing up a solid season with the Reno Aces, posting a .283 batting average with an .845 on-base plus slugging percentage, 17 doubles, five triples, 15 homers and 45 RBI in 118 games. But since he was no longer on the Diamondbacks’ 40-man roster, the odds of having his minor-league contract selected for a September call-up were slim.

But his season wasn’t done.

On Aug. 30, the Mariners acquired Negron for cash considerations from Arizona. After initially being assigned, but never reporting to, Class AAA Tacoma, Negron was added to the 40-man roster and brought up on Sept. 1.

“It threw for me a surprise a little bit,” he said. “But any time there’s a team that wants you to help them out, especially in a playoff push, you are all for it. Coming up here, it’s been great. They’ve welcomed me in and treated me like I’ve been here all year.”

The trade was curious given Negron’s age and the Mariners’ roster situation. But this move wasn’t just about the 2018 season. By acquiring Negron and placing him on the 40-man roster, Seattle will control his rights going into the offseason and next season.

Even if they needed to remove him from the 40-man roster, they could time it to where Negron would clear waivers and get outrighted to their minor-league system, keeping him in the organization. A player with his MLB experience (119 games) and versatility is beneficial to have at Triple A and on the fringes of the 40-man roster.

Looking at the organization depth chart at the upper levels, Negron will have a chance to compete for the Mariners’ utility spot next season. Andrew Romine, who served as the utility man this season, accumulating only 110 at-bats, will be a free agent. Gordon Beckham, who spent most of the year in Class AAA Tacoma, will also be a free agent. The Mariners will probably bring in other players similar to Negron on minor-league contracts, but there’s a reason they acquired him. The Mariners have a spot that Negron can fill.

He’s getting a chance to show manager Scott Servais that capability in real games. With the Angels starting lefty Andrew Heaney, they started Negron at third base instead of Kyle Seager. Negron has played in seven games since being acquired and will start a handful of more games before the season ends.

“I hadn’t really thought that much into it,” Negron admitted. “My goal was to come in and help in any way I can. If I can prove I can help this team in the future, then I’m all for it. It’s been great. I love the city of Seattle.”

Like all utility players, Negron is versatile enough to play anywhere if asked.

“Since I’ve been in the National League for so long, I’m pretty comfortable in the utility role,” he said. “I’ve had starts at all the infield spots and all three outfield spots. It’s a lot of fun.”

What about the other two remaining spots on the diamond?

“I’ve been the emergency catcher before, but I have not got any innings,” he said. “I’ve caught a handful of bullpens.”

And pitching, which is becoming more common for utility players?

“I’ve warmed up in the big leagues and pitched a few innings in the minors,” he said. “I try and throw as slow as I can and get people out.”