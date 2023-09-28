Eight months since he last appeared in a full NHL game, winger Andre Burakovsky was set to return Thursday with the future hopes of this season’s Kraken team hanging largely in the balance.

The Kraken weren’t expecting miracles from Burakovsky his first preseason contest at Climate Pledge Arena against the Vancouver Canucks. His last game action came in a lone shift Feb. 7 against the New York Islanders when he tore his groin muscle, suffered rehabilitation setbacks and never played again last season.

But a big part of the Kraken’s offseason plans involved Burakovsky’s anticipated return; shunning big-ticket free agent signings and treating him as akin to adding a new player. Burakovsky’s ability to resume what he’d physically managed prior could dictate the future of the team’s power play as well as the success of his forward line with Alex Wennberg and Jaden Schwartz.

“You’ll just see, when we have battles in the corners and stuff,” Burakovsky, entering the second season of a five-year, $27.5 million contract, said before Thursday’s game of how he needs his leg to respond. “When you have to stop and start and turn real quick and really use force in your groin and legs. That’s been working real good, so I think that’s one sign that says it’s going to be OK.

“But I mean, it’s game time now and that’s a little bit different.”

Indeed, doing those things under game conditions — and not just Thursday, but over and over without pain — will be key. Burakovsky led the team with 39 points when hurt and despite the Kraken’s playoff run deep into the second round, they missed his offensive creativity.

His absence grew more noticeable as the second round wore on and likely contributed to the Kraken’s elimination by Dallas in an otherwise winnable series.

“He’s one of the few players that’s able to create offense when there’s really not a whole lot available,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said Thursday. “So, you miss that part. And then, for sure, as you go through several months without him that’s an element that we missed.”

The Kraken averaged 3.61 goals per night with Burakovsky the first 49 games in going 29-15-5. Then, starting with the injury game, they averaged 3.4 goals the rest of the way in finishing 17-13-3.

Dropping from 3.61 goals to 3.4 may not seem like much in a league where teams averaged 3.12 and where scoring usually slows as playoffs draw near.

But consider the Kraken played one of the NHL’s weaker late schedules. A quarter of the 112 goals they managed without Burakovsky the final 33 games came in just an eight-day span of five April contests against some of the NHL’s worst teams — three with Arizona, then Vancouver and Anaheim once apiece.

Otherwise, between the NHL’s 21st rated power play efficiency at 19.75% and a roster relying on fourth line scoring nearly as much as its top trios, the Kraken often came up empty at critical moments. They scored two regulation time goals or fewer in four of their opening round playoff games against Colorado, yet still won two of them — 3-2 in overtime in Game 4 and then 2-1 in Game 7 — to take the series.

But the second round was where offensive inconsistency caught up to them. While the Kraken had games with big scoring outputs, they were always followed by losses in which they barely found the net.

The Kraken had three games scoring two goals or fewer — losing all three, including Game 7 where they didn’t score until the closing seconds of a 2-1 defeat. It didn’t help that they went 2-for-14 (14.28%) on the power play that series, mirroring their third worst 5-for-35 (14.29%) efficiency overall among playoff teams.

The hope is a healthy Burakovsky, with excellent power play zone entries and overall creativity, can improve things. He’d started clicking last winter on his relatively new line with center Wennberg and winger Schwartz after an adjustment period with his new team.

“I think Wennberg’s an intelligent player that can read off of Burky,” Hakstol said. “Burky, he’s a creative guy. He doesn’t create just out of systematic plays. You have to have players that can read off of him and what he’s doing and allow him to be at his best.”

Hakstol had Burakovsky working with the team’s top power play group along with Matty Beniers, Jared McCann, Eeli Tolvanen and Justin Schultz earlier this week. For now, the main goal is to get Burakovsky back out there so he gets used to playing again without lingering memories of his injury.

“I mean, you still have it a little bit in your head … how it happened,” Burakovsky said. “But you’ve got to try to think about the game instead. Focus on the things I can control.”