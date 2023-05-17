BOSTON — In the cramped closet that is the visitor’s clubhouse of Fenway Park, a dejected and frustrated Kolten Wong sat and stared into his locker. With AJ Pollock sitting next to him — almost shoulder to shoulder — he quietly vented his frustrations regarding his forgettable performance in the Mariners’ 9-4 loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday night.

He couldn’t cleanly handle a routine ground ball off the bat of Alex Verdugo, Boston’s leadoff hitter, in the bottom of the first. The fielding error loomed large when Masataka Yoshida tripled off the wall in center and Triston Casas hit a solo homer with two outs. The error led to two unearned runs for the Mariners and starter Luis Castillo.

In the seventh inning, Wong seemed confused on a shallow pop out to right field, stopping his pursuit of the ball as if he lost it in the lights or he expected right fielder Teoscar Hernandez to catch it. But Hernandez was nowhere near the ball and the expected out dropped for a single. The extra out allowed the Red Sox to tack on another run to their lead on Jarren Duran’s two-out RBI single off Paul Sewald.

Wong did have a double, going 1 for 4. But it was another frustrating game in a season where little has gone as expected.

In 32 games, Wong has a .177/.259/.231 slash line in 108 plate appearances. Of MLB second basemen with 100 plate appearances, Wong is tied for the lowest FanGraphs WAR (-0.6) with Oakland’s Tony Kemp. In FanGraphs category of weighted runs created plus (wRC+), a metric to measure a player’s total offensive value with 100 being league average, Wong’s 40 wRC+ isn’t just well below average but the lowest of all second baseman with at least 100 plate appearances.

After a solid seven-game stretch (April 23-May 5), when he tallied 10 hits in 26 plate appearances with a pair of doubles and five RBI, Wong has cooled off again, producing just two hits in 21 plate appearances.

So of Wong’s 17 hits, 10 came in that seven-game stretch.

Per MLB Statcast data, Wong ranks at the bottom or near the bottom in hard-hit rate, average exit velocity on balls in play, barrel rate and expected batting average. He’s always been low on the scales of hitting the ball hard, but these are career-low levels.

On Wednesday, the Mariners started rookie Jose Caballero at second base even with right-hander Brayan Bello starting for Boston.

“Cabby’s played really well,” manager Scott Servais said pregame. “Every time you put him out there, he finds a way to get on base, make a play and certainly he’s been awesome running the bases where he’s super aggressive. We all know what he does. It’s an opportunity to get Cabby in there and we’ll see what happens. He usually provides something at some point in the game. We’ll see what he brings tonight.”

In a much smaller sample size of 52 plate appearance, Caballero has posted a .289/.365/.356 slash line with three doubles, eight runs scored, four RBI and three stolen bases.

The Mariners usually start the left-handed hitting Wong when there is a right-hander and use either the right-handed hitting Caballero or switch-hitter Sam Haggerty at second if there is a lefty starter.

Will they stick with that plan or ride the hot bat of Caballero?

“We’ll see,” Servais said. “You’re trying to put guys out there that are going well. Certainly, Kolten has got a long track record of being a really productive player in this league. But you know as I’ve often said, ‘It’s a do-good league.’ It is a results-driven league and it’s the big leagues. It’s kind of the way it is. So again, we’ll see what Cabby brings tonight and we’ll go from there.”

Wong was acquired in an offseason trade from the Brewers in exchange for outfielder Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro. The Mariners also got cash considerations to help offset the salary difference between Wong ($10 million) and Winker ($8.25 million)

Winker has also struggled for Milwaukee. In 30 games, mostly as designated hitter, he’s posted a .229/.350/.265 slash line in 100 plate appearances with three doubles, no homers, 13 RBI, 13 walks and 22 strikeouts. Toro didn’t make the team out of spring training and has been playing for Triple-A Nashville.

With Dylan Moore still on the injured list and the salary owed to Wong for the remainder of the season, it seems unlikely the Mariners would designate him for assignment even if they start playing Caballero more at second base in the coming weeks.

In Servais’ “do-good league,” Wong hasn’t done enough in the first 40-plus games to keep his starting job. At some point, “track record” isn’t enough justification for playing time. As Servais said, “we’ll see what happens” with the second base position in the next 10 games.

Looking ahead

The pitching matchups for the weekend series at Truist Park in Atlanta have been determined — sort of. The Braves are dealing with a slew of injuries to their starting rotation.

On Friday night, right-hander Bryce Miller (2-0, 0.47 ERA) will make his third MLB start with Atlanta starting right-hander Bryce Elder (3-0, 1.94 ERA).

Right-hander Logan Gilbert (1-2, 3.91 ERA) will start Saturday night with the Braves still not decided on a starter. They could call up right-hander Mike Soroka, a one-time top prospect who has battled myriad injuries in his career.

The Sunday afternoon finale will feature right-hander George Kirby (5-2, 2.45 ERA) starting for the Mariners against rookie lefty Jared Shuster (0-2, 7.24 ERA).

Friday’s game will be streamed only on Apple TV, which fans can access for free but must sign up for an account. There will be no televised broadcast.

Saturday’s game will be aired on Fox as a national telecast.

Also

The Everett AquaSox announced on Twitter on Wednesday evening that Mariners infielder Dylan Moore will start a rehab assignment at Funko Field. Moore, who is recovering from core surgery and a strained oblique, is scheduled to play Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.