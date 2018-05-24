King County councilmember Dave Upthegrove is opposed to using a hotel-motel tax to fund roughly $180 million in Safeco Field upkeep by the Mariners. He says that money would be better used on tackling the region's homelessness and affordable housing issues.

King County councilmember Dave Upthegrove spoke out Thursday against a proposal to provide roughly $180 million in public funding to spend on upgrades at Safeco Field, where the Mariners play their games.

The proposal announced Wednesday by King County Council Executive Dow Constantine would come from a hotel-motel tax that previously helped pay for construction of the Kingdome. It currently is paying off debt for the construction of CenturyLink Field, where the Seahawks and Sounders play their games. The CenturyLink Field debt is scheduled to be paid off by 2020.

Constantine wants 12 percent of that tax’s revenue used on the Public Facilities District (PFD) boards that manage both Safeco Field and the ShoWare Center in Kent, something Upthegrove says is ridiculous given more pressing priorities within the region.

“The Seattle Mariners are a profitable private company that can and should pay their own expenses,’’ Upthegrove, who chairs the council’s budget committee, said in a statement. “We have an affordability crisis in our region and this money would be better spent on affordable housing and getting homeless kids off the street.’’

The Mariners on Wednesday announced a new 25-year lease agreement with the PFD that will keep the team at Safeco Field at least through 2043 with a pair of three-year options beyond that. The team’s current lease was set to expire at the end of this season, and the new pact is not contingent upon the hotel-motel tax revenue.

The seven-member Safeco Field PFD, appointed by both the county and state governor, was created in 1995 to oversee construction of the $517 million ballpark on behalf of taxpayers that financed the majority of it. The Mariners say they’ve invested more than $350 million in ballpark maintenance, operation and basic repair costs over the first 19 years of its existence.

A joint study paid for by the PFD and the Mariners from the architectural firm Populous estimates another $385 million in basic ballpark infrastructure plus an additional $160 million beyond that for more specialized “first class” upgrades will be needed over the life of the new lease.

The team will pay $250 million in basic maintenance over the life of the lease. It also will contribute $120 million to a capital expenditure fund for bigger ballpark improvements.

About $175 million in admissions and parking taxes collected by the team will also be diverted into the capital expenditures fund. The team will also pay $1.5 million in cost indexed rent totaling $55 million over the life of the lease – at least $10 million of which will be used on Safeco Field improvements.

Upthegrove said a release put out by Constantine’s office Wednesday incorrectly stated that 25 percent of the hotel-motel tax must be spent on tourism.

He said state law requires that at least 37.5 percent of the tax revenue generated must be spent on housing, 37.5 percent on arts and culture and the remainder on tourism. But he added the county could choose to spend the tax revenues on more than the minimum amount for housing that it currently does and less on the tourism – and ballpark – aspect.

“The proposal correctly notes the county is already spending the required minimum of hotel/motel taxes on housing, but that clearly isn’t enough,’’ he said. “Yet we are now on the cusp of taking around $180 million that could be used to help families and homeless kids and instead choosing to give it to a professional sports stadium.’’