The bullpen secured two one-run victories in the series win over the White Sox, not allowing a baserunner in six innings.

CHICAGO — It’s not an official award and there is no trophy, but manager Scott Servais was handing out Most Valuable Player(s) honors for the three-game series anyway.

The winner: The Mariners bullpen.

“It’s really been the MVP the last couple of games,” he said. “Our bullpen has been outstanding.”

It’s difficult to argue with him. The bullpen secured two one-run victories in the series win over the White Sox, not allowing a baserunner in six innings. Seattle is 4-2 in one-run games.

In Tuesday’s 1-0 win, Dan Altavilla, Marc Rzepczynski, Juan Nicasio and Edwin Diaz combined to work three scoreless innings. The quartet didn’t allow a hit or a baserunner of any sort, striking out four of the nine batters.

On Wednesday, the trio of James Pazos, Nicasio and Diaz worked the seventh, eighth and ninth respectively and didn’t allow a baserunner. They faced nine batters and struck out six of them.

Pazos got a chance to work in a higher leverage situation and flourished, showing a fastball that touched 97 mph and none of the command issues that plagued him earlier in the year.

Nicasio struck out the side in the eighth with a fastball touching 95 mph. It was his ninth hold of the season, which leads baseball.

Diaz notched his American League-leading 10th save, striking out two of three batters he faced. He has 23 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings.

But as catcher Mike Zunino pointed out, the bullpen’s run started with Wade LeBlanc pitching 4 2/3 innings in Monday’s 10-4 loss, allowing all the other arms to get a day off.

“The job that Wade did that first day, left all these guys fresh for us,” Zunino said. “That makes a big difference to us. The back end is throwing the ball well and we just hope we can give them leads and keep marching them out there.”