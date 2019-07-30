ARLINGTON, Texas — The oft-used coaching phrase that borders on cliché is placing the emphasis on the journey and not the destination.

For Keon Broxton, his vagabond journey in 2019 has brought him to Globe Life Park in Texas and his third team this season — the Mariners. And his final destination is yet to be determined.

Seattle claimed Broxton off waivers Saturday after the Orioles designated him for assignment July 21. He joined the Mariners in Texas and was immediately inserted into the starting lineup in center field and batting ninth. Mallex Smith, the Mariners’ normal center fielder, slid over to right field.

“He’ll play center field when he’s out there,” manager Scott Servais said. “We’ll see what he looks like. You know I like to play guys as soon as they get here — get them in, get them acclimated and make them feel like they are part of the team. So he’s out there (Tuesday). I want to give him every opportunity to get it going.”

Broxton, 29, started the offseason with the Brewers — the organization he’d been with since 2015. But between a loaded outfield in Milwaukee, Ben Gamel’s addition and Broxton being out of minor-league options, Broxton was traded to the Mets on Jan. 5 for three players. His tenure with the Mets was brief and disappointing. He played in 34 games, posting a .143/.208/.163 slash line (batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage) with a double, two RBI and 22 strikeouts in 53 plate appearances.

The Mets designated Broxton for assignment May 17. He was traded five days later to the Orioles for $500,000 in international slot money.

Broxton was only moderately better with the Orioles, slashing .204/.261/.350 with three doubles, four homers and nine RBI with 49 strikeouts in 112 plate appearances.

Now he’ll get a chance to close out the season with the Mariners, who are short on outfield depth with Domingo Santana unable to play in the field because of a sore right elbow.

“I’ve definitely felt like I’ve gone to Mars and back a couple of times,” Broxton said of his season. “It’s all part of the business. I’ve learned a lot in my travels. It’s actually been beneficial for me to be able to go to different teams and learn from different voices, different minds and different teammates. It’s been eventful and informative at the same time.”

Tim Laker is going to be a new voice for Broxton to hear. The Mariners hitting coach is eager to work Broxton and see if he can find a swing, an approach and a consistency that has eluded him.

“He’s a talented guy,” Servais said. “He’s a very good athlete, very good center fielder. We’ll give him a shot.”

Servais relayed that info to Broxton in their pregame meeting.

“He shared some very useful information to me that gave me a lot of spirit in my mind and lets me know that I’m on the right track,” Broxton said. “I think I’m in a good position here.”

Dee Gordon (quad strain) will join the team in Houston over the weekend and work out before games. He will likely head out on a brief rehab assignment next week.

Brandon Brennan (shoulder strain) could have at least a couple more appearance with Class AAA Tacoma on a rehab stint before coming back. Besides building arm strength, he’s trying to correct some mechanical issues.

Evan White, the Mariners’ top first-base prospect, suffered a concussion after taking a ball off the face during batting practice for Class AA Arkansas on Monday.