The “Kid” who helped made baseball cool, the All-Star center fielder who helped keep baseball in Seattle, the Hall of Famer who has a statue of his oft-imitated swing in front of T-Mobile Park will now be something more than an icon and special consultant to the franchise he made recognizable.

On Monday, Mariners chairman John Stanton announced that Ken Griffey Jr. has become part of the franchise’s ownership group.

“On behalf of all of the partners, I want to welcome Ken,” Stanton said in a team statement. “Ken has been an icon of our franchise, on and off the field, for over three decades and we are thrilled that he is joining us as a partner. His knowledge of the game, love of the Mariner fans, his experiences as a player, his passion for community service and his desire to help grow our sport will be a welcome, and invaluable, additional voice.”

The Mariners scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. Monday at T-Mobile Park with Griffey and Stanton in attendance. It is expected to be streamed live on Mariners.com.

“As I said in my Hall of Fame speech, I’m very proud to be a Seattle Mariner,” Griffey said in a statement. “I’m excited for this incredible opportunity to join John and the rest of the Mariners Partnership Group. This is a dream come true because of the relationship I’ve always had with the team, its fans, and the city of Seattle. I view this as another way to continue to give back to an organization and community that has always supported me, and my family. I’m looking forward to continuing to contribute to this organization’s success in any way possible.”

It is unclear how large Griffey’s ownership stake is with the team. But sources indicate that he isn’t buying the forfeited ownership shares of Kevin Mather, who resigned as team president amid a self-created scandal in February.

Griffey joined the Mariners front office as a consultant in 2011 following his midseason retirement in 2010. He was a presence during MLB spring training and often spent time talking to the prospects and players in the Mariners minor league system.

In 2016, he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame with a then-record 99.3% (437 of 440) votes from ballots cast in his first year of eligibility. His election was announced Jan. 6, 2016, and he was inducted on July 24, 2016. The organization retired his No. 24 at all levels of the Seattle organization in a pregame ceremony on Aug. 8, 2016. It was the first number retired by the franchise.

Major League Baseball named Griffey as its Senior Advisor to commissioner Rob Manfred in January 2021. He consults with MLB on baseball operations and youth baseball development, with a focus on improving diversity at amateur levels of the game. Griffey has represented MLB at its youth baseball and softball initiatives across the country, most notably the annual Hank Aaron Invitational. Griffey also serves as an MLB ambassador during All-Star Week and at other jewel events.

