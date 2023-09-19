OAKLAND, Calif. — Two days ago, as they packed for the final road trip of the regular season, the disappointment and the uncertainty couldn’t be hidden in the Mariners clubhouse at T-Mobile Park.

They had just been swept in a three-game series by the Dodgers and seemed to have played themselves out of any possibility of winning the American League West title while putting a return trip to the postseason in doubt.

They were 2½ games behind the first-place Astros and essentially two games out of the third wild-card spot, behind by one game to the Rangers, who also held the temporary tiebreaker advantage.

There was an angst that hadn’t been felt since late June. And among the fan base? Well, that was some combination of discontent, depression and derision. Their own stages of grief.

And then, well, baseball happened.

When the Mariners wrapped up their comfortable 7-2 victory over the A’s on Tuesday night at the mostly empty Oakland Coliseum, they sat a half-game back of the Astros (84-68), who have lost six of their last eight games, for the division lead with the same record as the Rangers at 83-68.

Playing the A’s has been beneficial for Seattle along with the Astros playing the Orioles.

“The goal was to come in here and win the series, but we need to sweep it tomorrow because we’ve got a lot of big games ahead of us,” manager Scott Servais said.

The Mariners got another strong outing from starter Luis Castillo in a season filled with them. He pitched seven innings, allowing two runs — both in his last inning of work — on five hits with three walks and eight strikeouts to improve to 14-7 on the season.

“I can’t say enough about the season that Luiis Castillo has had,” Servais said. “He just keeps adding on to it. Another awesome outing tonight. He has been so solid. He is the rock. He’s on a great roll right now.”

Castillo has pitched at least five complete innings in each of his 31 starts this season.

“It’s really what the Cy Young pitcher does,” Servais said. “He’s the guy that every time you put him out there, he doesn’t just give you a chance to win, but gets deep in ballgames. Whatever we’ve needed out of Luis that particular night, maybe our bullpen was tired and he needed to go deep, he has stepped up and done it.”

When Castillo struck out Shea Langeliers to start the second inning, his first of the game, he reached 200 strikeouts for the season. It was just the second time in his career he’s surpassed that milestone. In 2019, he struck out 226 batters in 32 starts.

With the Mariners expected to stay in a battle for a postseason spot till the end, he will likely make two more starts — Monday vs. the Astros in Seattle and possibly Saturday, Sept. 30, vs. the Rangers — in the regular season. It will likely push him past the 200-inning mark for a season, which is rare for starting pitchers in the current era of baseball.

“For me, the innings are more important,” Castillo said through interpreter Freddy Llanos. “I mean 200 innings, it just shows how much a pitcher went out there and competed. For me, that’s a little more important. The strikeouts will come if you are out there and last long.”

Castillo wasn’t particularly sharp early, allowing base runners to reach in three of his first four innings of work. He got some help from his defense.

Catcher Cal Raleigh erased singles from Esteury Ruiz and Tony Kemp by throwing both of them out at second on stolen-base attempts. Raleigh made a strong, low throw when Ruiz, who came into the game with 61 stolen bases, broke for second. Shortstop J.P. Crawford made a nifty pick on the short-hop and applied a quick tag for the out. Raleigh’s throw to second on Kemp’s attempt was high. But second baseman Josh Rojas made a leaping grab and reached down between his legs to tag Kemp.

“Really athletic plays and our middle infielders are really savvy and have a feel for the game,” Servais said. “Cal’s had a really nice year defensively. I know we struggled early in the year throwing guys out. But as of late, he’s been very accurate and quick. Our pitchers are doing a good job of giving him a chance as well. It’s working out.”

Castillo picked up another unexpected out when Jarred Kelenic sprinted through the expanse of foul territory on the left side of the field, avoiding the home plates in the bullpen and a security guard to make a fantastic catch on a pop up.

“I’ve made a catch like that before,” Kelenic said. “It was one of those off the bat where you thought it was foul. But I never gave up on it. I just kept on going and, luckily, I snagged it.”

The Mariners offense provided some late run support, scoring four runs in the seventh inning to turn an early 2-0 mark to a 6-0 lead.

Facing right-hander Paul Blackburn, Kelenic delivered a pair of RBI singles for the early lead.

“I was just trying to get the ball up in the zone and serve it into the outfield somewhere,” Kelenic said.

Servais was impressed by the approach to get those pitches.

“I thought Jarred did an awesome job laying off pitches to get into those counts and get the ball up,” Servais said. “In those situations, he handles the ball up very well. He got some pitches up and just served them in the left field. That’s all we needed. We don’t need a big homer there, just keep the line moving and pick up those guys in scoring position.”

Seattle made it more comfortable in the seventh, highlighted by a run-scoring double to deep right-center from Crawford, RBI singles from Raleigh and Teoscar Hernandez and a free run on a wild pitch.

Crawford hit his 16th homer of the season in the ninth inning.

“It took J.P. a while to get going,” Servais said. “But those add-on runs really help.”



