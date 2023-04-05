The decision not to trade Chris Flexen at the trade deadline in 2022, or last offseason or during spring training has proved to be the correct one for the Mariners.

With Robbie Ray on the injured list because of a left flexor strain, Flexen was reinserted into the starting rotation and gave the Mariners a solid start in Wednesday’s 4-3 loss to the Angels.

Flexen worked five innings, allowing two runs on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

After admittedly being a little too fine in the first inning, he was able to work through back-to-back walks to Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani for a scoreless frame.

“Just continued to attack hitters,” he said. “I fell behind in those counts, but I thought the majority of them were still competitive pitches as part of the game plan. Maybe a little too fine. But just continued to step on the gas and keep going.”

His two runs allowed came in the second inning when he hung a breaking ball to Gio Urshela that was turned into a single. With two outs, he fell behind 2-0 to No. 9 hitter Logan O’Hoppe. Flexen came back with a 2-0 cutter to the rookie and left it over the middle. O’Hoppe, one of the Angels’ top prospects, smashed it off the out-of-town scoreboard for his second home run of the season.

“I fell behind in the count and I hung one,” Flexen said. “But it’s how you come back from that. It could have spiraled and been worse, but I tried to continue to attack and keep us right there.”

He did more than that, retiring the next 10 batters he faced.

“Chris Flexen did exactly what we needed him to do,” Servais said. “He kept us in the ballgame and threw the ball just outstanding today. He made two mistakes. Flex did a great job, stepping in. We’re going to need to continue to get those kinds of outings from him.”

The Mariners went into spring training knowing they had six starters for five spots, similar to when they acquired Luis Castillo at midseason in 2022.

With some changes to his offseason routine and a focus on finding a more reliable breaking ball, Flexen was outstanding this spring, posting a 3-0 record with a 2.65 ERA in five starts. But given his versatility, he started the season in the bullpen — the place where he ended last season.

“Flex has been in the right mindset really from day one in spring training,” Servais said. “And we’ve been very upfront with him that we were going to stretch him out as a starter just in case something happened. And when it didn’t happen before we left spring training, he was more than willing and understanding of what the role would be in the bullpen.”

He isn’t the type to pout or ask for a trade.

“Your job doesn’t change whether it’s out of the bullpen or as a starter,” he said. “It’s to go out and compete and help the club win the game.”

Flexen wasn’t pleased with the circumstances of how he returned to the starting rotation.

“It’s bittersweet and you hate to see a fellow teammate go down like that especially this early in the season and especially with the leadership that Bob brings,” he said. “I was happy to get back to rotation, but it sucks that it happened that way. At the end of the day, I’m here to compete.”

Rough weather in Cleveland

With violent storms pounding the Midwest, the Mariners charter flight out of Seattle after Wednesday’s game was delayed more than two hours because of inclement weather in the Cleveland area, including hail, lightning and even tornadoes.

The game on Friday afternoon at Progressive Field will be Cleveland’s home opener. The high temperature for the day is 44 degrees.

